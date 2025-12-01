How Mercury Legends Continue to Support Phoenix
The Phoenix Suns are 12-9 this season after losing to the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets beat them 130-112, despite multiple players having great performances. For example, Dillon Brooks led the way with 27 points, and Devin Booker had 24.
Booker and his team have ties to the Phoenix Mercury, and in the game against Denver, they had two legends in attendance. Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor were there, and before them, current Mercury players have gone to games.
Natasha Mack and Satou Sabally were there for a game earlier in the season, and the Suns won that game. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-102 in that one.
Sabally attended another game, as she showed off a new Mercury jacket. It was the same day the franchise showed off the new logo and jerseys. The Suns were facing the Houston Rockets in that one, and the Rockets beat them 114-92.
Phoenix's legends were in the building, and like Mack and Sabally, they were highlighted on social media.
Taurasi and Taylor take over
Taurasi and Taylor joined the Mercury around the same time. Taylor was the first pick in the 2004 dispersal draft, which took place after her team folded. She was playing for the Cleveland Rockers, and after the 2003 season, they dissolved.
The Mercury were coming off a poor season, and they got the chance to add a talented player. Phoenix also received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, it led to Taurasi joined the team.
With these two new players, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17. They missed the playoffs, but they were headed in the right direction. Then, a few years later, Taurasi and Taylor helped them make history.
Phoenix's legendary guard retired before the 2025 season, and before she called it a career, she accomplished great things. She scored 10,646 points in her career, and her record still stands. She won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2009, and she helped the Mercury win three championships.
Taylor also played a role in the team's three championships, and she was a three-time All-Star. Two of her appearances were with the Mercury. On top of those accolades, Taylor is one of four players who have had their jerseys retired by Phoenix.
Both Taurasi and Taylor have a special place in the heart of Mercury fans, and even in retirement, they are still tied to the city.
