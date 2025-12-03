Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Pettis Made One Of Phoenix's Franchise Lists

Bridget Pettis was one of the Phoenix Mercury's early players, and she had some good years with them.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Nike shoes of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have been home to many players over the years, and some of them spent extended time with the team. There are players who spent most of their career with the Mercury, and as a result, they are on the franchise's games played list.

Diana Taurasi is first on the list, as she played a total of 565 games. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and she spent her entire career with them. There are other players who spent extended time with the Mercury, and they are on the list behind the Mercury guard.

One of the Mercury's first players is ninth of the list, and she played with them until she was involved in a multi-team trade.

Mercury legend Bridget Pettis comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In her first year with the team, Pettis averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She was one of the Mercury's selections from the elite draft, and their second was Nancy Lieberman. Lieberman played with Phoenix for a year, but Pettis was there for a few seasons.

Pettis helps the Mercury get going

Pettis has a place in Mercury history, as she was the first player to score a basket for them. Phoenix faced the Charlotte Sting in the first game, and Pettis kicked things off. She was also the leading scorer in that game, as she had 17 points. The Mercury won that game 76-59, and they went on to have a great season.

Project Roots AZ co-founder Bridget Pettis plants lettuce on her incubator farm at Spaces of Opportunity near 12th Avenue and Vineyard on Oct. 17, 2022, in Phoenix. News Dionne Washington Photos For Prop 207 Justice Reinvestment Fund Story / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pettis played a total of 165 games, and since then, different players have passed her. The player who holds the eighth spot is Sophie Cunningham, and she played 182 games. She played for the Mercury until this year, when she was involved in a deal.

For now, there is only one active player on this list, and that is DeWanna Bonner. She has played 359 games, and if she returns, she will continue to add to that number. Then, the Mercury's new stars will begin to inch closer to Pettis' number.

Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) have words in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury built a great roster in their first year, and Pettis is a part of that legacy. She played well in her time, and it led to her being one of the few players to have their jersey retired. Pettis was a talented player, and she played a major role in the team's early success.

