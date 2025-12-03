How Pettis Made One Of Phoenix's Franchise Lists
The Phoenix Mercury have been home to many players over the years, and some of them spent extended time with the team. There are players who spent most of their career with the Mercury, and as a result, they are on the franchise's games played list.
Diana Taurasi is first on the list, as she played a total of 565 games. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and she spent her entire career with them. There are other players who spent extended time with the Mercury, and they are on the list behind the Mercury guard.
One of the Mercury's first players is ninth of the list, and she played with them until she was involved in a multi-team trade.
In her first year with the team, Pettis averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She was one of the Mercury's selections from the elite draft, and their second was Nancy Lieberman. Lieberman played with Phoenix for a year, but Pettis was there for a few seasons.
Pettis helps the Mercury get going
Pettis has a place in Mercury history, as she was the first player to score a basket for them. Phoenix faced the Charlotte Sting in the first game, and Pettis kicked things off. She was also the leading scorer in that game, as she had 17 points. The Mercury won that game 76-59, and they went on to have a great season.
Pettis played a total of 165 games, and since then, different players have passed her. The player who holds the eighth spot is Sophie Cunningham, and she played 182 games. She played for the Mercury until this year, when she was involved in a deal.
For now, there is only one active player on this list, and that is DeWanna Bonner. She has played 359 games, and if she returns, she will continue to add to that number. Then, the Mercury's new stars will begin to inch closer to Pettis' number.
The Mercury built a great roster in their first year, and Pettis is a part of that legacy. She played well in her time, and it led to her being one of the few players to have their jersey retired. Pettis was a talented player, and she played a major role in the team's early success.
