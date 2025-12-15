How Mercury's Harding and More Won Special College Award
The Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award was an award given to outstanding college players no taller than 5'8.
The award's history dates back to 1969 for men, and for women, it was introduced in 1984. Kim Mulkey was the first player to win it, as she was playing well for Louisiana Tech. Then, players like Suzie McConnell-Serio, Becky Hammon and others won over the years.
A lot of the winners had at least brief stints in the WNBA, and because of that, some of the winners spent time with the Phoenix Mercury.
Niele Ivey is one of them, and she won the award in 2001. Ivey attended Notre Dame, and during those years, she averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the 2001 WNBA Draft, and she spent four years with them.
Ivey signed with the Detroit Shock in 2005, but she was waived later that year. She signed with the Mercury shortly after, and she averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 assists. After that, she got into coaching, and she was an assistant for teams like Notre Dame and the Memphis Grizzlies. Eventually, she became Notre Dame's head coach.
Erika Valek won the award in 2004, and while she did not play for the Mercury, they acquired her in a trade. She was drafted by the Shock, but they traded her, Sheila Lambert and Shereka Wright to Phoenix for Chandi Jones.
Mercury's future No. 1 pick wins the award
There is another Mercury tie to this award, as Lindsey Harding won in 2007. She averaged 13.6 points, four rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in her final season at Duke. Harding played well, and on top of winning the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award, she was ACC Player of the Year. She also won the Nancy Lieberman Award that season.
After that, Harding was drafted by the Mercury, but they traded her the same day. They acquired Tangela Smith, and the veteran helped them win a championship. Harding had a successful career, and later on, she spent time with the Mercury.
A few years later, another Mercury player won, as Alexis Gray-Lawson won in 2010. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, but she played for the Mercury in 2011 and 2012.
While this award is no longer given, it is something that has ties to the Mercury. All of the winners went different paths, but this win is still something to be proud of.
