Mercury Take Down The Dream, Claim Another Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury nearly won a championship in 2021, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they went on an impressive run to get to the last round.
The Mercury faced the Chicago Sky that year, and the Sky beat them 3-1. Despite that loss, the Mercury had an excellent year, and they won some of their season series. Phoenix beat Chicago 3-0 during the regular season, and that was not the only Eastern Conference team the Mercury beat at that time.
Phoenix also picked up a season series win against the Atlanta Dream, and it all started with a home game. The Mercury faced the Dream in the middle of August, and they beat Atlanta 92-81. They played well overall, and Skylar Diggins led her team to victory.
Diggins had 19 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block. Sophie Cunningham had a nice performance as well, as she finished the game with 17 points, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, Brittney Griner had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brianna Turner had 10.
The Mercury met the Dream almost a week later, and this time it was in Atlanta. Phoenix managed to pick up a road win, as Diggins helped her team get the 84-69 win. She had 25 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.
Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 18 points, Turner had 15 and Griner had 13. The Mercury starters had a strong showing, and even though the Dream had 30 bench points, it was not enough to get the win.
Mercury get the sweep
These teams met once more, and the Mercury picked up a close win over the Dream. They beat them 76-75, and Shey Peddy was the star. She had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Diggins was the second-leading scorer, and she had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block. Then, Cunningham had 10 points, three rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix not only won the series, it got the sweep. The Mercury controlled that series, and they took down another Eastern Conference team.
