Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Take Down The Dream, Claim Another Season Series

The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 2021, and during the regular season, they won some of their season series.

Davion Moore

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury players look on during the second half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury players look on during the second half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury nearly won a championship in 2021, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they went on an impressive run to get to the last round.

The Mercury faced the Chicago Sky that year, and the Sky beat them 3-1. Despite that loss, the Mercury had an excellent year, and they won some of their season series. Phoenix beat Chicago 3-0 during the regular season, and that was not the only Eastern Conference team the Mercury beat at that time.

Skylar Diggin
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Sky in game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix also picked up a season series win against the Atlanta Dream, and it all started with a home game. The Mercury faced the Dream in the middle of August, and they beat Atlanta 92-81. They played well overall, and Skylar Diggins led her team to victory.

Diggins had 19 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block. Sophie Cunningham had a nice performance as well, as she finished the game with 17 points, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, Brittney Griner had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brianna Turner had 10.

Skylar Diggin
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury met the Dream almost a week later, and this time it was in Atlanta. Phoenix managed to pick up a road win, as Diggins helped her team get the 84-69 win. She had 25 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.

Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 18 points, Turner had 15 and Griner had 13. The Mercury starters had a strong showing, and even though the Dream had 30 bench points, it was not enough to get the win.

Mercury get the sweep

These teams met once more, and the Mercury picked up a close win over the Dream. They beat them 76-75, and Shey Peddy was the star. She had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Diggins was the second-leading scorer, and she had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block. Then, Cunningham had 10 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Brittney Grine
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) passes the ball by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) during overtime of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix not only won the series, it got the sweep. The Mercury controlled that series, and they took down another Eastern Conference team.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's season series against teams like the Atlanta Dream when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.