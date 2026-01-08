how Phoenix's 2006 Starters Got Them Closer To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury were getting closer to the playoffs, as they finished the 2006 season with a record of 18-16. They just missed the playoffs, as the Western Conference was extremely competitive.
The Los Angeles Sparks were the top team, and they finished the season with a record of 25-9. The Sacramento Monarchs finished with a record of 21-13. Then, the Houston Comets and the Seattle Storm had the same record as the Mercury.
Mercury start the season with a losing streak
Phoenix started the season with a losing streak, and they lost to Sacramento in the first game. The Monarchs beat the Mercury 105-78, and it was somewhat of a quiet game for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi and Tamicha Jackson were the leading scorers, as they both had 14. Taurasi also had three steals, two blocks, an assist and a rebound. Jackson had three steals, three assists, a rebound and a block off the bench.
Ann Strother also played well, and she had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block. Then, Kamila Vodichkova had 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Taurasi and Vodichkova were starters, and they were joined by Jennifer Lacy, Cappie Pondexter and Kelly Miller.
The Mercury faced the Storm in the next game, and Seattle picked up a 94-81 win. Phoenix's lineup was a little different, as Jackson was a part of it. That was due to Miller being out. The Mercury had three players who scored in double figures, and all of them were starters.
Phoenix was led by Taurasi, and she finished the game with 28 points. She also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Pondexter had 21 points, and she also had three steals and two rebounds. Jackson had three assists, three steals and a rebound.
The San Antonio Silver Stars did not have the best season, but they managed to get a win over the Mercury. They beat them 82-76, despite strong performances from Phoenix's guards. Taurasi had 28 points, six rebounds and two assists. Pondexter had a double-double, as she had 26 points and 10 rebounds. The team's lineup was different once again, as Kristen Rasmussen stepped in.
Eventually, the Mercury won their first game, as they beat the Monarchs. Then, they got into a rhythm and picked up some nice wins throughout the season. The season got off to a shaky start, but the starters were trying to get going.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2006 season and their overtime games when you click right here!