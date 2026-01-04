How Phoenix's Starters Helped Them Win Another Championship
The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2009, and they did it after beating the Indiana Fever. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11, and they faced the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks before facing the Fever in the Finals.
Phoenix started the season with a win over San Antonio, as the Mercury beat the Silver Stars 90-79. The Mercury were led by their star guards, as Diana Taurasi had 25 points, and Cappie Pondexter had 23.
Taurasi also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Pondexter had five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner had a nice game off the bench, as she had 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
Phoenix's guards were starters, and in that win, they were joined by Le'coe Willingham, Tangela Smith and Temeka Johnson.
In their second game, the Mercury beat the New York Liberty 91-84. The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, and Pondexter led the way. She had 26 points, and she also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 21 points. She also had five assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Smith had a nice game, as she had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Bonner had another nice game off the bench. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year had 13 points and five rebounds.
Phoenix's starting lineup was the same for this game, and that group led the team to a 2-0 start. The Mercury lost their first game after that, as the Sacramento Monarchs beat them 90-71.
That was a quieter game for Phoenix, as Bonner was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. The starting lineup was the same, and Taurasi had 11 points, and Smith and Pondexter both had 10. The Mercury bounced back from that loss, as they beat the Monarchs 115-104. That was a huge game for Phoenix, as all of the starters played well.
Mercury return the favor
All of the starters scored in double figures, and Taurasi was the leader. She had 31 points, and she also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Willingham had 26 points, Pondexter had 22, Johnson had 13 and Smith had 11.
Phoenix was off to a good start, and in the end, this team won a championship. The Mercury had a talented starting lineup, and those players played a role in the team's success.
