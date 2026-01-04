Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Starters Helped Them Win Another Championship

The Phoenix Mercury won their second championship in 2009, and their starting lineup, which included Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter, helped them do it.

Davion Moore

August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2009, and they did it after beating the Indiana Fever. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11, and they faced the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks before facing the Fever in the Finals.

Phoenix started the season with a win over San Antonio, as the Mercury beat the Silver Stars 90-79. The Mercury were led by their star guards, as Diana Taurasi had 25 points, and Cappie Pondexter had 23.

Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Diana Taurasi (3) congratulates guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taurasi also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Pondexter had five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner had a nice game off the bench, as she had 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Phoenix's guards were starters, and in that win, they were joined by Le'coe Willingham, Tangela Smith and Temeka Johnson.

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) reacts on the court against the Los Angeles Sparks at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

In their second game, the Mercury beat the New York Liberty 91-84. The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, and Pondexter led the way. She had 26 points, and she also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 21 points. She also had five assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Smith had a nice game, as she had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Bonner had another nice game off the bench. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year had 13 points and five rebounds.

May 28, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) handles the ball during the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix's starting lineup was the same for this game, and that group led the team to a 2-0 start. The Mercury lost their first game after that, as the Sacramento Monarchs beat them 90-71.

That was a quieter game for Phoenix, as Bonner was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. The starting lineup was the same, and Taurasi had 11 points, and Smith and Pondexter both had 10. The Mercury bounced back from that loss, as they beat the Monarchs 115-104. That was a huge game for Phoenix, as all of the starters played well.

Mercury return the favor

All of the starters scored in double figures, and Taurasi was the leader. She had 31 points, and she also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Willingham had 26 points, Pondexter had 22, Johnson had 13 and Smith had 11.

Phoenix was off to a good start, and in the end, this team won a championship. The Mercury had a talented starting lineup, and those players played a role in the team's success.

