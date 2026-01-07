How Phoenix's Veteran Guards Helped Them Succeed
The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997. That was the WNBA's first season, and each team underwent a process to build its roster. Players like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie were a part of the allocation phase, and in Phoenix's case, the franchise brought in two future All-Stars.
There was also a draft where players who played in other leagues, such as one overseas, were selected. That phase was called the elite draft. Then, the league had another phase, and players fresh out of college were selected.
When it comes to the elite draft, the Mercury had the seventh pick and the 15th pick. They selected Bridget Pettis with the first pick, and they selected Nancy Lieberman with their second.
Pettis and her teammates make history
Pettis got off to a nice start, and when the Mercury stepped on the court, she was the first player to make a basket for them. She was the team's leading scorer in that game, and she had 17 points in Phoenix's victory.
In her first season, Pettis averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. The Mercury guard also had her career high that year, as she had 27 points against the Charlotte Sting. That game happened late in he season, and the Mercury beat the Sting 78-63.
Pettis continued to play well for the Mercury, and she was later traded to the Indiana Fever. She returned to Phoenix a few years later, and she played 11 games.
As far as Lieberman, she was an established legend, and when she came into the WNBA, she had a Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) championship. She also won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in that league.
Lieberman averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in her season with the Mercury. Her best game scoring-wise was a nine-point outing against the Utah Starzz. The Mercury beat the Starzz 77-55, and they had three players who scored in double figures.
Jennifer Gillom had 21 points, Pettis had 14 and Foster had 10. Lieberman contributed off the bench, and on top of her nine points, she had a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Pettis and Lieberman played significant roles in Phoenix's first season, and they helped pave the way for today's Mercury players. Both guards were at different stages of their careers, but their presence helped set the tone for Phoenix's future.
