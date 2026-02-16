Why Taylor's Big Game Has A Place In Mercury History
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she is one of the players whose jersey was retired by the organization. She played a major role in the team's success over the years, and she won three championships in the process.
Taylor's Mercury journey began in 2004, as they selected her in a dispersal draft. She played with the Cleveland Rockers, and she made the playoffs twice during that time. The Rockers made the postseason in 2001, and after missing them the following year, they returned in 2003.
Cleveland's team folded, and the All-Star forward made her way to Phoenix. It would be a few years before the Mercury made the postseason, but they made it in 2007.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 23-11, and the team's playoff journey began with a series against the Seattle Storm. After beating the Storm, the Mercury faced the San Antonio Silver Stars in the second round. Then, they faced the Detroit Shock in the WNBA Finals, and they beat them 3-2.
Taylor gets off to great start
The Mercury had their first championship, and Taylor helped them do it. She averaged 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks during that run. That was her best postseason run, and she made an impact on both ends of the floor.
During that time, she had a huge game, and she set the tone in the first game of the Finals. She had 32 points against the Shock, and despite her efforts, the Mercury lost by eight. That was the best playoff game of her career, and Cappie Pondexter, Tangela Smith and Diana Taurasi did their part as well. Pondexter had 27 points, Smith had 11 points and Taurasi had 10.
Taylor had a remarkable performance, and she continued to play well throughout that series. She put up big numbers, and while Pondexter won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), the Mercury forward played a pivotal role as well.
In what was a big year for Taylor and the Mercury, she played like a star. She had a spectacular regular season, and she was an MVP candidate. The All-Star forward finished sixth, and Taurasi finished third.
Phoenix made history, and their skilled forward helped make it happen.
