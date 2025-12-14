Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's 2016 Lineup Led Them To The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury started off slow, but their talented lineup got them back on track.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3), forward Penny Taylor (13) and forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2016 season with a record of 16-18. They reached the playoffs that year, and they beat the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty before facing the Minnesota Lynx. While the matchups with the Fever and the Liberty were single-elimination games, the Mercury met the Lynx in a series. Minnesota swept Phoenix, but ended up losing to the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Finals.

Phoenix started the season with a losing streak, as the Mercury lost their first four games. The Mercury started the year with a game against the Lynx. Minnesota beat Phoenix 95-76 in that game, despite solid showings from the starters.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, as she had 18 points. The Mercury star also had six assists, three steals and two rebounds. Penny Taylor had 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Taurasi and Taylor were not the only starters who scored at least 10 points, as Brittney Griner had 12 and DeWanna Bonner had 10.

Candice Dupree was the only starter who did not score in double figures, as she had eight points, a rebound and a steal.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner on the bench during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Phoenix's starting lineup in that first game was a great group, and while the Mercury lost that game, the starters had a decent showing.

The Mercury were on the road in their first two games, and after the loss to the Lynx, they lost to the Fever. Indiana beat Phoenix 97-93, and Taurasi led the way once again. She finished that game with 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

Bonner was next up, and she had 21 points, four assists, two steals, two blocks and a rebound. Then, Griner had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The starting lineup was the same for this game, and despite a good effort, the Mercury were still searching for their first win.

The Mercury were home for the next game, and the Seattle Storm beat them 81-80. Phoenix's lineup was the same, and Taurasi and her teammates played well, but they still came up short.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reacts against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mercury pick up first win

After that, Minnesota beat Phoenix once again. The Lynx beat the Mercury 85-79 in that game, and the lineup remained unchanged. The Mercury picked up their first win in the next game, as they beat the Washington Mystics 93-77.

Phoenix had a great starting lineup, and while the Mercury got off to a rocky start, this group put them back on track.

