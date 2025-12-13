Why Bonner's Playoff Experience Helped Phoenix Beat Minnesota
DeWanna Bonner played a role in her team's first-round victory. The Phoenix Mercury had a strong regular season, and when it came to the playoffs, they started their journey with a series against the New York Liberty.
The Liberty came to play early on, as they beat the Mercury in the first game. They were on the road, and in a game that went into overtime, the Liberty managed to come out on top.
After that, the Mercury trio and reserves like Bonner helped Phoenix win the next two games. The Mercury beat the Liberty 2-1 in that series, and they faced another tough opponent in the next round.
Bonner and the Mercury take on Minnesota
Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, and like the previous series, it started with a loss.
The Lynx beat the Mercury 82-69 in the first game, and while Bonner was scoreless in that game, she had nine rebounds and two assists. Phoenix regrouped in the next game, and it led to an 89-83 win. That game went into overtime, and players like Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb had a significant impact on the outcome. As far as Bonner, she had four points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The series was tied 1-1, and the Mercury took the lead with an 84-76 win. After being on the road for the first two games, Phoenix returned home and picked up an important win. Bonner's rebounding stood out once again, as she had eight boards. She also had four points, two assists, a steal and a block.
Bonner scored a bit more in the following game, as she had 13 points in Phoenix's 86-81 win. She also had six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. The Mercury won that series, and they were a step closer to winning a championship. They would face the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, as the Aces beat the Indiana Fever in the previous round.
The Mercury veteran had a quieter series than she did against New York, but she still contributed. Her series against New York revolved around scoring and hitting big shots, while the series against Minnesota revolved around rebounding. Bonner did her part, and in the end, the Mercury proved that they are true contenders.
