How Phoenix's 2018 Starting Lineup Succeeded, Led Team To Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury's 2018 season was a good year, and they finished that period with a record of 20-14.
They were second in the Western Conference, as the Seattle Storm were the top team. The Storm finished the season with a record of 26-8. Phoenix reached the playoffs, and they went on a nice run before running into Seattle.
Phoenix defeated the Dallas Wings in a blowout, then the Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun. They had a series with the Storm, and Seattle won 3-2.
Mercury start season with a win
When it comes to the Mercury's season, they kicked it off with a win over the Wings. They beat them 86-78, and they had five players who scored in double digits. Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer with 26 points, and she also had two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
DeWanna Bonner was second, as she had 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Brittney Griner played well, as she had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Then, they had two players who had 10 points, as Briann January and Leilani Mitchell both did. January was a starter, and Mitchell had her performance off the bench.
With the exception of Mitchell, all of the other players who scored in double figures were starters. The only starter who scored less was Sancho Lyttle. She had four points, a rebound, an assist and a block. This lineup worked well for the Mercury, and it helped them win in the next game.
The Mercury improved to 2-0, as they beat the Storm 87-82. Griner was the leading scorer this time around, and she had a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four assists and three blocks.
Phoenix lost the next game, as Seattle won 87-71. The Mercury kept the same lineup, and Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 23 points, two rebounds and two assists. Griner was the second-leading scorer, and she had 18 points. She also had four rebounds and three blocks.
After that loss, the Mercury lost their next two. The Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics beat them, but they bounced back with a win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury did well that year, and that starting lineup helped set the tone.
