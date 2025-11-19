How Phoenix's 2021 Starting Lineup Set The Tone
The Phoenix Mercury's 2021 season was a success. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they fought their way to the WNBA Finals. They picked up impressive wins over the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces.
Phoenix's wins over the Liberty and the Storm were single-elimination games, but the matchup with the Aces was a series. They beat New York 83-82, then they knocked out Seattle with an 85-80 win. Then, the Mercury beat the Aces 3-2 in that series.
After taking down tough teams, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky, who were on fire during the playoffs. They went through their own single-elimination games, as they beat the Dallas Wings 81-64. Then, they took down the Minnesota Lynx in the next game, as they beat them 89-76. After that, the beat the Connecticut Sun and they reached the Finals.
Both teams worked hard to get to that point, but in the end, the Sky came out victorious. It was a great year for Phoenix, and that season kicked off with a win over the Lynx. They beat the Lynx 77-75, as Diana Taurasi made a big basket at the end of the game. She made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds, and the Mercury came out victorious.
Mercury take down conference rival
Phoenix started the season with a win, and it was also a Commissioner's Cup game. It was a balanced effort from the Mercury, as all of their starters scored in double figures.
Skylar Diggins led the way with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal. Brittney Griner had a double-double, as she finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three assists and three blocks.
Diana Taurasi had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assist and three blocks. Brianna Turner also had a double-double. She had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. Then, Kia Nurse had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The starters came to play, and they helped the Mercury set the tone for their strong season. This lineup worked for the Mercury, and they continued to play well throughout the year.
Phoenix had a great year, and as talented as the team was, it is no surprise that the Mercury reached the Finals.
