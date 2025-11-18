Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Diana Taurasi Contributed To Phoenix's Dominant Run

Diana Taurasi has had big performances in her career, and in 2014, she torched a rival.

Davion Moore

Sep 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is congratulated by teammate guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) during the against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is congratulated by teammate guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) during the against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and in her time, she had some big performances. She was an elite scorer, and her knack for scoring helped the Mercury accomplish great things. Taurasi also did incredible things from an individual standpoint, as she is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. She scored 10,646 points in her career, and she set a high bar for any players who come after her.

Diana Tauras
Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) and forward Azura Stevens (23) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taurasi had big performances during all of her regular seasons, but she was also a force in the playoffs. The Mercury guard helped them have a dominant season in 2014, as they finished the year with a record of 29-5. They could not be stopped, and they carried that momentum into the playoffs.

During the regular season, Taurasi averaged 16.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. She played even better during the postseason, as she averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal. Taurasi and the Mercury were determined, and they wanted to end their year on a good note.

Taurasi goes off against conference rival

Phoenix's guard had some good performances in that period, and her best was against the Los Angeles Sparks. Taurasi had 34 points in that game, and she also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) and guard Kia Nurse (10) during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as DeWanna Bonner and Candice Dupree both had 13. Bonner also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Dupree had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Taurasi's big game was crucial, as the Sparks had a balanced effort. Candace Parker had a strong showing, and Kristi Toliver, Nneka Ogwumike and Jantel Lavender had solid games as well.

Phoenix took a 1-0 lead, and after winning the next game, the Mercury advanced. They faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, and after beating them, they faced the Chicago Sky. They beat Minnesota 2-1, and they swept Chicago.

Diana Tauras
Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA;Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots the ball against LA Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) and forward Dearica Hamby (5) and center Li Yueru (28) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their star guard was no stranger to winning, and performances like her game against the Sparks helped her team accomplish its goal. She was an excellent scorer, and when a team has a player like that, they rely on them in clutch moments. The Mercury beat the Sparks 75-72 in that game, and Taurasi played a big role.

That game was just the beginning for Taurasi and the Mercury, and after their other series, they added to their legacy.

Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and her best games when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.