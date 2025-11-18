How Diana Taurasi Contributed To Phoenix's Dominant Run
Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and in her time, she had some big performances. She was an elite scorer, and her knack for scoring helped the Mercury accomplish great things. Taurasi also did incredible things from an individual standpoint, as she is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. She scored 10,646 points in her career, and she set a high bar for any players who come after her.
Taurasi had big performances during all of her regular seasons, but she was also a force in the playoffs. The Mercury guard helped them have a dominant season in 2014, as they finished the year with a record of 29-5. They could not be stopped, and they carried that momentum into the playoffs.
During the regular season, Taurasi averaged 16.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. She played even better during the postseason, as she averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal. Taurasi and the Mercury were determined, and they wanted to end their year on a good note.
Taurasi goes off against conference rival
Phoenix's guard had some good performances in that period, and her best was against the Los Angeles Sparks. Taurasi had 34 points in that game, and she also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as DeWanna Bonner and Candice Dupree both had 13. Bonner also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Dupree had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Taurasi's big game was crucial, as the Sparks had a balanced effort. Candace Parker had a strong showing, and Kristi Toliver, Nneka Ogwumike and Jantel Lavender had solid games as well.
Phoenix took a 1-0 lead, and after winning the next game, the Mercury advanced. They faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, and after beating them, they faced the Chicago Sky. They beat Minnesota 2-1, and they swept Chicago.
Their star guard was no stranger to winning, and performances like her game against the Sparks helped her team accomplish its goal. She was an excellent scorer, and when a team has a player like that, they rely on them in clutch moments. The Mercury beat the Sparks 75-72 in that game, and Taurasi played a big role.
That game was just the beginning for Taurasi and the Mercury, and after their other series, they added to their legacy.
