How Phoenix's Akoa Makani Joined Legends
The Phoenix Mercury found some "under the radar" players during the offseason, and in some cases, they were rookies. The Mercury found players who went undrafted at some point, and they were playing internationally before signing a deal with Phoenix.
One of their rookies played overseas from the jump, as Monique Akoa Makani was making a name for herself in France. Akoa Makani signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she made the final roster. She became one of their starters, and she remained in that role throughout the season.
The Mercury rookie averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. Her best game was a 21-point performance against the New York Liberty. She also had six assists and a rebound in Phoenix's 89-81 win.
Akoa Makani made 49 3-pointers this season, which put her in special company. Phoenix's starter made history, as she passed Cappie Pondexter in a special category.
Akoa Makani joins Mercury legends
Pondexter was drafted by the Mercury in 2006, and in her rookie season, she had 47 3-pointers. The Mercury's leader in this category is Diana Taurasi, and she had 62 3-pointers in her first year.
Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and her shooting that year was only a glimpse of what she would do later on. Both Tauarsi and Pondexter had great years with the Mercury, and they knocked down their share of shots. Akoa Makani has made shots as well, but her game is much different from the Mercury legends.
Regardless of the differences, Akoa Makani is establishing herself and carving her own path. She has meshed well with the Mercury's stars. She was one of their consistent starters, and while Phoenix's lineup changed slightly through the season, Akoa Makani was active, and she adapted to the changes.
For example, the Mercury started the season without Kahleah Copper. She missed time due to a knee injury, and Sami Whitcomb was starting in her place. Then, when Copper returned, she was Akoa Makani's backcourt running mate.
There was also a period where Alyssa Thomas missed time due to a calf injury. Satou Sabally also missed later on, as she was dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the lineup would change, but Akoa Makani would remain.
Phoenix's guard has a bright future, and as time goes on, she will continue to knock down shots.
