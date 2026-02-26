How The Mercury Beat Sabally's Old Team
Satou Sabally was one of the Phoenix Mercury's biggest additions in 2025, and she had an excellent season. She was the team's leading scorer in both the regular season and the playoffs, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. However, her time in the Finals was cut short due to a concussion.
Sabally was one of Phoenix's All-Stars last year, and she missed the game due to an ankle injury. The Mercury were still represented, as Alyssa Thomas played for Team Collier. Thomas was another new face, and she had a historic season of her own.
Both Sabally and Thomas were stars on their old teams, and in Sabally's case, she played for the Dallas Wings.
Dallas drafted the star forward back in 2020, and in her first season, she averaged 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. That was the same year the WNBA had its season in an isolation zone.
Sabally spent the next few seasons with the Wings, and in 2024, she averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals. With the Wings being a Western Conference team, they encountered the Mercury multiple times.
The first time they faced each other, the Wings beat the Mercury 107-92. Arike Ogunbowale had a 40-point game, and the Wings had three more players who scored in double figures. Sabally was not in action for that game, but her team still pulled off a vicory.
Kahleah Copper, who joined the Mercury that season, was the team's leading scorer. She had 32 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Mercury win in double overtime
In what was a competitive game, the Mercury beat the Wings 97-90 in the second game. That game went into double overtime, and Copper led the way with 29 points. Ogunbowale had 25 points, and Dallas had four more players who scored 10 or more points. Sabally did not play in that game either.
The Mercury won the third game of that series, and they spoiled Natasha Howard's big night. She led the Wings with 36 points, but Copper had 34 points. It was a good game, and Phoenix came out on top.
Phoenix had a 2-1 lead, and they won the series with a win in the final game. They beat the Wings 100-84 to win 3-1. Sabally remained out, and Howard was the Wings' leader with 19 points. Copper continued to shine, and she had 32 points.
Sabally did not play against her future team, but the Wings won at least one of those matchups. Phoenix took over, and once the team got going, they were hard to stop.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and her journey when you click right here!