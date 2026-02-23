Why The Mercury Added Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury last year, and she is one of the team's stars. She had a spectacular season, and she was one of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates. She also made history, as she had eight triple-doubles in her first season with the team.
Phoenix's forward set a record in 2023, and she had six triple-doubles during that period. She topped that number, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals.
Thomas is one of the league's top players, and in her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Thomas battles future team
Before coming to Phoenix, Thomas played for the Connecticut Sun. She was drafted by the New York Liberty, but she was traded shortly after. She made her debut with the Sun, and she played with them for several seasons.
In her final year with the team, Thomas averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals. She was an MVP candidate, and she finished fifth in the race. She had 83 points, and A'ja Wilson, the winner, had 670 points. She won the award unanimously, and she had her third MVP.
Despite Wilson's win, the six-time All-Star had a noteworthy season, and she helped the Sun go 28-12.
Connecticut gave Phoenix trouble in 2024, as the Sun swept the Mercury in their season series. Thomas played a role in those wins, and in the first game, she had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Sun beat the Mercury 70-47 in that game, and they took an early lead in the series.
Thomas and her teammates beat Phoenix 83-72 in the next game, and she had 12 rebounds. She also had 10 points, six assists and two blocks. Connecticut kept the momentum going, and despite a 21-point game from Kahleah Copper, Phoenix had another loss.
The skilled forward had a quiet game in the thid meeting, but the Sun still won. She had six points, five rebounds and three assists. Copper led the way for the Mercury again, and she had 17 points.
Connecticut needed one more win to get the sweep, and Thomas' team made it happen. The Sun beat the Mercury 88-69, and she had 11 assists.
Phoenix's star has been one of the Eastern Conference's top players, and now, she is doing big things in the West.
