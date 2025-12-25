Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Coach Was A Part Of 2015 Award Race

The Phoenix Mercury were looking to repeat in 2015, and while that did not happen, their coach was a part of an award race.

Davion Moore

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello and center Brittney Griner (42) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2015 season with a record of 20-14. They were fresh off their championship, which was an amazing year. They finished that season with a record of 29-5, and they went on a 16-game winning streak midway through the season.

Brondello makes history

Sandy Brondello was their head coach at the time, and she won Coach of the Year. She became the first Mercury coach to do so, although Paul Westhead and Corey Gaines were involved in the race in the past. Their teams finished 23-11 in seasons the Mercury won championships.

Mercury's head coach Sandy Brondello yells to her team during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

When the Mercury won in 2007, they failed to repeat as they missed the playoffs completely. When they won in 2009, they did not repeat, but they did make the playoffs. They were knocked out in their second matchup, as they lost to the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury did not repeat after 2014, as they beat the Tulsa Shock in the first round of the playoffs, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx went on to win the championship, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2.

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello yells to her players against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

While things did not go as planned for the Mercury that season, Brondello was still a part of the Coach of the Year race. She was tied for fourth, and she did so by earning a point. There were two more coaches who had a point, as Brian Agler and Pokey Chatman received recognition. Agler led the Los Angeles Sparks to a record of 14-20. That was Agler's first season with the Sparks, and he helped them get to the playoffs.

Chatman coached the Chicago Sky, and they finished the season with a record of 21-13. They finished 15-19 in the previous season.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello reacts against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bill Laimbeer won the award in 2015, and he earned 23 points. The most a coach could win that year was 39. He was coaching the New York Liberty, and they finished the season with a record of 23-11. Stephanie White was second in the race, and she earned seven points. Then, Fred Williams had six.

All of these coaches led their teams to successful seasons, and in the end, Laimbeer won his second Coach of the Year award. Still, Brondello and the others did well, and they received recognition for their efforts.

