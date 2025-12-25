How Phoenix's Coach Was A Part Of 2015 Award Race
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2015 season with a record of 20-14. They were fresh off their championship, which was an amazing year. They finished that season with a record of 29-5, and they went on a 16-game winning streak midway through the season.
Brondello makes history
Sandy Brondello was their head coach at the time, and she won Coach of the Year. She became the first Mercury coach to do so, although Paul Westhead and Corey Gaines were involved in the race in the past. Their teams finished 23-11 in seasons the Mercury won championships.
When the Mercury won in 2007, they failed to repeat as they missed the playoffs completely. When they won in 2009, they did not repeat, but they did make the playoffs. They were knocked out in their second matchup, as they lost to the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury did not repeat after 2014, as they beat the Tulsa Shock in the first round of the playoffs, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx went on to win the championship, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2.
While things did not go as planned for the Mercury that season, Brondello was still a part of the Coach of the Year race. She was tied for fourth, and she did so by earning a point. There were two more coaches who had a point, as Brian Agler and Pokey Chatman received recognition. Agler led the Los Angeles Sparks to a record of 14-20. That was Agler's first season with the Sparks, and he helped them get to the playoffs.
Chatman coached the Chicago Sky, and they finished the season with a record of 21-13. They finished 15-19 in the previous season.
Bill Laimbeer won the award in 2015, and he earned 23 points. The most a coach could win that year was 39. He was coaching the New York Liberty, and they finished the season with a record of 23-11. Stephanie White was second in the race, and she earned seven points. Then, Fred Williams had six.
All of these coaches led their teams to successful seasons, and in the end, Laimbeer won his second Coach of the Year award. Still, Brondello and the others did well, and they received recognition for their efforts.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2015 Coach of the Year race when you click right here!