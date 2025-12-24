Remembering Phoenix's Performance In This Year's Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams this season, and they fought their way to the WNBA Finals. The Mercury made the Finals after beating the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the previous rounds. Then, they faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces won their third championship. They beat the Mercury 4-0, and while Phoenix competed in those games, Las Vegas controlled the series.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17, and during the season, they won some of their season series.
Phoenix picked up wins over teams such as the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Golden State Valkyries. The Mercury had strong series against these teams, and two of them were sweeps.
While they had their share of wins, they also lost some of their series. The Atlanta Dream swept them, the Aces beat them and the Lynx did as well.
When it comes to their wins, the Mercury won seven of their series. Three of them were sweeps, and as far as the others, the teams won at least one game. The Connecticut Sun won the final meeting of the series, as they beat the Mercury 87-84.
The regular season was coming to an end, and the Mercury were on a road trip. They were getting ready for the playoffs, meanwhile, the Sun were looking to finish the season on a decent note.
Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper in that game, as she had 18 points, she also had two rebounds and a steal. Alyssa Thomas was behind her, as she had 14 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals. Sami Whitcomb played well off the bench, as she had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Then, Satou Sabally had 11 points and six rebounds.
Mercury win majority of their series
The Mercury did a fantastic job in their series, and overall, they finished with a record of 7-3-2. They had two series where they tied with their opponent. Phoenix was on a mission, and in a season where the franchise added several new players, this group proved that they can compete. This team has a bright future, and if everyone returns, the Mercury may reach the Finals once again.
