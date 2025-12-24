How Phoenix's Dominant Season Helped Their Coach Make History
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and with the exception of 2012, they made the playoffs consistently.
When the Mercury won the championship, Corey Gaines was their head coach. He took over the role after Paul Westhead left. Westhead became the Mercury's head coach in 2006, and he led them to their first championship in history.
Westhead left after the win, and in Gaines' first season as the coach, the Mercury missed the playoffs. However, they got back on track, and it lead to their win over the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix's next championship happened in 2014, and by that time, the team had a new coach. Sandy Brondello was the coach, and she led the team in what was an amazing season. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they cruised through the playoffs to win a championship.
The Mercury were phenomenal, and on top of winning a championship, Brondello accomplished something special. She became the first Mercury coach to win Coach of the Year.
Phoenix had coaches in the race in the past, as both Westhead and Gaines were in the running when they led the Mercury to championships. However, they did not win. Dan Hughes won the award in 2007, and Marynell Meadors won in 2009.
Brondello wins in historic season
Brondello won Coach of the Year, and she did so convincingly. She earned 33 points, and the most a coach could win was 38. This was Brondello's first season with the Mercury, and it was her second season as a head coach. She coached the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2010, and they finished that season with a record of 14-20.
When it came to the race, Cheryl Reeve was tied for second. She earned two points, and the Lynx finished the season with a record of 25-9. Reeve won the Coach of the Year in 2011, and while she did not win in 2014, she won in 2016, 2020 and 2024.
Like Reeve, Mike Thibault had two points. Then, Michael Cooper had a point. Today, Brondello remains the only coach to win the award with Phoenix. Nate Tibbetts has done well in his time with the team, and come next season, he may be the winner.
The Mercury have had some great coaches, and when Brondello won, she made history.
