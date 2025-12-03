Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Copper Received Recognition

Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, and she received recognition for her play.

Davion Moore

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket and shoots ht ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket and shoots ht ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury added a special player when they brought in Kahleah Copper. They acquired her in a trade, and since her arrival, she has been one of the team's best players. Her knack for scoring makes the Mercury a dangerous team, and her 2024 season is a prime example.

Copper gets off to strong start with Mercury

Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points, and she also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She had some big games, including a career-high performance against the Atlanta Dream. She had 38 points in that game, and the Mercury won 88-85. She started the season on a high note, and she continued to contribute throughout the year.

Kahleah Coppe
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mercury guard was recognized for her efforts, as she was a member of the All-WNBA Second Team. She was joined by Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Arike Ogunbowale and Jonquel Jones. Copper was also an All-Star for the fourth time in her career, and on top of that, she received nods for a special award.

Phoenix's star received Most Valuable Player (MVP) considerations, as she earned 11 points. The maximum amount of points was 670, and A'ja Wilson won unanimously after receiving all of the first place votes.

Wilson had a big year, and even though she received those votes, some players received second-place votes, third-place votes and so on.

Kahleah Coppe
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots a three-pointer on Sept. 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This was not the first time Copper received MVP votes, as she also received recognition in 2022. She earned eight points in a year where Wilson won again. This time, Wilson received 31 first-place votes, and Breanna Stewart received 23. So, the Las Vegas Aces star did not win unanimously, but she still had the most out of anyone.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Copper was with the Chicago Sky that year, and she averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. It was a good year, and the Sky were fresh off their 2021 win. So, it was no surprise that Copper received some recognition.

Winning the MVP award is a high honor, and it is not something everyone accomplishes. It takes a special player, and throughout the years, some of the WNBA's best players have won it. Copper has not won the award, but as long as she plays her game, she may be in the mix for years to come.

Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper and how she has played in her time with the Mercury when you click righthere!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.