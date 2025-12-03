How Mercury's Copper Received Recognition
The Phoenix Mercury added a special player when they brought in Kahleah Copper. They acquired her in a trade, and since her arrival, she has been one of the team's best players. Her knack for scoring makes the Mercury a dangerous team, and her 2024 season is a prime example.
Copper gets off to strong start with Mercury
Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points, and she also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She had some big games, including a career-high performance against the Atlanta Dream. She had 38 points in that game, and the Mercury won 88-85. She started the season on a high note, and she continued to contribute throughout the year.
The Mercury guard was recognized for her efforts, as she was a member of the All-WNBA Second Team. She was joined by Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Arike Ogunbowale and Jonquel Jones. Copper was also an All-Star for the fourth time in her career, and on top of that, she received nods for a special award.
Phoenix's star received Most Valuable Player (MVP) considerations, as she earned 11 points. The maximum amount of points was 670, and A'ja Wilson won unanimously after receiving all of the first place votes.
Wilson had a big year, and even though she received those votes, some players received second-place votes, third-place votes and so on.
This was not the first time Copper received MVP votes, as she also received recognition in 2022. She earned eight points in a year where Wilson won again. This time, Wilson received 31 first-place votes, and Breanna Stewart received 23. So, the Las Vegas Aces star did not win unanimously, but she still had the most out of anyone.
Copper was with the Chicago Sky that year, and she averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. It was a good year, and the Sky were fresh off their 2021 win. So, it was no surprise that Copper received some recognition.
Winning the MVP award is a high honor, and it is not something everyone accomplishes. It takes a special player, and throughout the years, some of the WNBA's best players have won it. Copper has not won the award, but as long as she plays her game, she may be in the mix for years to come.
