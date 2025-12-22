How Phoenix Defeated Connecticut In A Thrilling Battle
The Phoenix Mercury had a good year in 2020, and they did it while fighting unforeseen circumstances. The pandemic impacted sports (and the world in general), and the WNBA season started in July. The games did not have fans in attendance, and the season took place in an isolation zone known as the "Wubble."
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 13-9, and that led to a playoff appearance. The WNBA had a shortened season, and the Mercury adapted to that. They played well in the "Wubble," and during that time, they had some tough games.
One of Phoenix's most challenging games happened in one of the team's last games. The Mercury faced the Connecticut Sun, and they beat them 100-95 in overtime.
Skylar Diggins had a spectacular game, as she led the team with 33 points. That was her season high, and she was only two points away from tying her career high. She scored 35 points in a game against the Indiana Fever, and her team picked up an 89-83 victory. She was playing for the Dallas Wings at that time.
Diggins and the Mercury secure the victory
On top of her 33 points, Diggins had six assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. The Mercury starters came to play, and outside of Diggins, three of them scored 10 or more points.
Diana Taurasi finished the game with 28 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Kia Vaughn had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Then, Brianna Turner had an impressive game as she had 21 rebounds. Then, on top of her grabbing boards, she had 10 points, five assists, four blocks and two steals.
This game was a battle, as DeWanna Bonner had a big game for the Sun. She had 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Then, like the Mercury, the Sun had three more starters who scored in double figures. Alyssa Thomas was one of them, and she nearly had a triple-double. She finished the game with 18 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.
While the Mercury came out victorious, they also blew a 22-point lead. However, they managed to hold on, and some big plays not only helped them force overtime, but they also got them the win.
That game was Phoenix's only overtime game that year, and it was a classic. It was a game that helped the Mercury prepare for the playoffs, and while they were knocked out in the second round, Phoenix had a season it could be proud of.
