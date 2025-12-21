Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix Reached The Playoffs In 1997

The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997, and like their NBA counterparts, they were a playoff team.

Davion Moore

/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury began their journey in 1997, as they were one of the WNBA's first teams. They played alongside teams like the Charlotte Sting, the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks. Some of the league's original teams have disappeared, but the Mercury are still going strong.

The WNBA was founded in 1996, and the following year, teams like the Mercury began to build their rosters. That was an interesting process, as it included multiple phases. Teams received players through allocation, and in Phoenix's case, the franchise added Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms.

/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once that process was finished, the Mercury added two players through the elite draft. They added Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman during that time, and they helped contribute to the team's early success.

After that draft, the league held another, and the Mercury added four players. They drafted Toni Foster, Tia Jackson, Umeki Webb and Monique Ambers.

Mercury find talent, have strong season

The Mercury had their roster, and they went on to have a nice season. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they made it to the playoffs. However, they were eliminated by the New York Liberty. Despite the loss, the Mercury were in a good place, and they set themselves up for success the following year.

/ Maritza Dominguez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The city of Phoenix was no stranger to basketball, as the Phoenix Suns were already there. They made their debut in 1968, and when the Mercury came, the Suns were a playoff team. They finished the 1996-97 season with a record of 40-42, and they faced the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round. Seattle won that series 3-2, and after that, the SuperSonics were eliminated by the Houston Rockets.

After that season, and the Mercury's debut season, the Suns were back in action. They finished the 1997-98 season with a record of 56-26, and they faced the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs. The Spurs beat them 3-1. San Antonio faced the Utah Jazz in the next round, and the Jazz won. Then, Utah went on to face the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.

/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both the Mercury and the Sun were playoff teams, and they were trying to prove they have what it takes to win. That still rings true today, and after a great season, the Mercury will look to win the franchise's fourth championship. In the Suns' case, they are trying to win their first. Phoenix is in a great place, and both teams are trying to add to their legacies.

