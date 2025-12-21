How Mercury's Thomas Showcased Her Facilitating Skills In College
Alyssa Thomas is one of the WNBA's best players, and this year proved that. Thomas had an excellent season with the Phoenix Mercury, and she became a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate. She also helped the team make the WNBA Finals, which was the first time Phoenix reached that point since 2021.
The Mercury added a great player, and before coming into the WNBA, Thomas was a star in college.
Phoenix's star attended Maryland, and like she does today, she impacts the game in multiple areas. Her best performance, scoring-wise, was against Tennessee, and Maryland won that game 73-62. She had two more 30-point games during those years, as she had 32 against Wake Forest and 30 against Boston College. Those games were also wins.
Thomas has career-high, tallies triple-double
Thomas was a great facilitator during those years, and her best game was against Florida State. In that game, Thomas had 12 assists. She had a triple-double, as she also had 22 points and 12 rebounds. The forward helped her team win, as the Terrapins beat the Seminoles 87-77.
Maryland's forward tallied that number in 2014, which was her final year. She averaged 19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals that season. She was ACC Player of the Year, and after that, she was drafted by the New York Liberty. However, they traded her to the Connecticut Sun.
Thomas played for the Sun from 2014 to 2024, and the Mercury acquired her in a deal after that.
While the game against Florida State was her high, that was not the only time Thomas had 10 or more assists. She did it five other times, and two of those times, she had 11. She had 11 in Maryland's 50-point win over George Mason. She also had 12 rebounds in that game as well as 11 points.
Maryland beat Siena 105-49 in another game, and Thomas had 11 assists then. She also had 13 rebounds and 12 points.
Thomas was destined to be a star, and she has been getting triple-doubles since her college days. She had an incredible 2025 season, and she made history in the process. She played a major role in Phoenix's success, and if she remains with the team, the Mercury will be a team to keep an eye on.
