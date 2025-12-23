Why Mercury's Gaines Was A Coach Of The Year Candidate
The Phoenix Mercury had a great 2009 season, as they not only found themselves back in the playoffs, but they also won a championship. The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and they achieved that feat by beating the Detroit Shock.
Phoenix did not get a chance to repeat, as the Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18. They missed the playoffs, and the Shock defeated the San Antonio Silver Stars to win it all.
Mercury win it all
The Mercury came back with a vengeance in 2009, and they beat the Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks to win their second championship. Phoenix had a different coach this time around, as Corey Gaines was leading the way.
Gaines was one of Paul Westhead's assistants, and Westhead left the position after leading the Mercury to their first title. Gaines took over, and he was the team's head coach until 2013. He was fired after the Mercury started that season 10-11.
When it comes to the 2009 season, Gaines received recognition for his team's efforts. He was a part of the Coach of the Year race, and he finished third.
Marynell Meadors took home the award that year, and she led the Atlanta Dream to a record of 18-16. The year before that, they were 4-30. This was a significant jump, and they made the playoffs as a result. The Dream were knocked out in the first round, but they took a step in the right direction.
Lin Dunn was second in the race, and she earned six points. Meadors earned 30, and the maximum was 41. Dunn was the coach of the Indiana Fever, and they finished the season with a record of 22-12. The Fever were the best team in the Eastern Conference, and they went on a deep playoff run. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Mercury.
Gaines had four points in the race, and a name tied to the Mercury received a point. Jennifer Gillom was coaching the Minnesota Lynx that year, and in what was her first season, she led the Lynx to a record of 14-20.
The Mercury had a great season, and after finishing 23-11, they added to their legacy. Gaines helped them get to that point, and while he did not win Coach of the Year, he at least received nods.
