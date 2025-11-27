How A Mercury Draft Pick Played Years Later
The Phoenix Mercury have interesting ties to players and teams, and one of them is especially intriguing.
Marion Jones, who is most known for track-and-field accolades, spent some time in the WNBA. She received a shot at the league, as the Mercury drafted her in the third round of the 2003 WNBA Draft.
Jones suits up for another team
Despite being drafted by the Mercury, Jones did not play for them. She did not make her debut until 2010, and she signed a training camp deal with the Tulsa Shock. After that, she played 33 games in her first season, and she averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.
Jones had her career high that year, and she did it in a game against the Chicago Sky. She had 14 points, and she also had six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. The Shock had four players who scored 10 or more points, and two of them had 17.
Tiffany Jackson-Jones had 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and an assist. Shanna Zolman was the other, and she had four rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench. Jones had her performance, and another starter had 14 as well. Ivory Latta had five assists, three rebounds and a steal on top of her 14 points.
In 2011, Jones played 14 games, and she was waived later on. That was her last season in the WNBA, but all in all, she had some decent performances in her career.
The early 2000s were a challenging time for the Mercury, and in 2003, they had four draft picks. Jones was their last pick, and before that, they drafted Plenette Pierson, Petra Uihelyi and Telisha Quarles.
Phoenix finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, and after that, they won the draft lottery. They received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they drafted Diana Taurasi.
The Mercury are one of the most historic franchises in the WNBA, and their ties to other teams run deep. They may have drafted someone, and that player went on to play elsewhere. Or, someone may have stayed with the Mercury for multiple seasons, and after that, they moved to coaching. Phoenix's legacy cannot be ignored, and now, current players are adding to that.
