Former Mercury Begins Coaching Journey
The Phoenix Mercury have been home to many players, and in some cases, those players turned to coaching after retiring. Jennifer Gillom became a coach after her final season, and she went on to coach the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Noelle Quinn spent time with the Mercury in 2015 and 2016, and later on, she became the head coach of the Seattle Storm. She was their associated head coach in 2020, then she took over for good the following year. She coached them for multiple seasons, and after this year's playoffs, the Storm decided to go in a different direction.
Another example is Candice Dupree. Dupree joined the Mercury before the 2010 season, had some successful years with them, and after playing for a few more teams, she retired and joined the San Antonio Spurs' staff. Now, she is coaching Tennessee State.
The list goes on, and when it comes to assistant coaches, Camille Smith is a past Mercury player who has actively been on the sidelines.
Smith joins the Mercury
Smith played for the Mercury at the end of her playing career. She joined the team in 2017, and in her first season with the team, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She played 34 games that year, and she started in all of them.
In her second season with the team, Smith averaged three points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. She transitioned to a reserve role, as she played 33 games but started in seven this time around. Then, in her final year with the team, she played 29 games and did not start in any of them.
Before that, Smith started her career with the San Antonio Silver Stars. She spent a season with them before being moved to the Atlanta Dream. Then, she played for the Storm and the Connecticut Sun before being sent to Phoenix. She was a part of a deal that sent Dupree to the Indiana Fever.
After she retired, Smith joined the Dallas Wings' staff. A few years later, she became the head coach of Paul Quinn College, which is a position she still holds. She also spent time as an assistant for the Sparks, and eventually, she returned to the Wings.
Smith had a nice career as a player, and now, she is making waves from the sidelines.
