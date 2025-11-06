How A Mercury Pick Made History, Wore Unique Number
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the start of the WNBA, and they have had several players in that time. They have had players who stuck around for years, while others were with the team for at least a season.
In that time, players have worn different numbers, and in some cases, players have shared numbers. For example, Toni Foster played for the Mercury in their early years, and she wore No. 0. Fast forward to the present, and Satou Sabally wears the number for her new team.
In a previous article, Susanna Bonfiglio was mentioned, as she is the only player who has worn No. 53 for the Mercury. There are a few instances where players have been the only one to wear a certain number, and it happened as recent as this year.
Megan McConnell is the only player in Mercury history to wear No. 16. She signed with team, and she made her season debut against the Minnesota Lynx. She suffered an injury in that game and she was later waived.
The next number that will be discussed is No. 54, and so far, there have been three players who have worn it.
Mercury draft pick wears unique number
This number's first appearance was in 2003, and Plenette Pierson was the first player to wear it. Pierson was drafted by the Mercury that year, and she was the fourth pick of the draft.
In her rookie season, she played 33 games, and she started in five. She averaged six points and 2.4 rebounds. Her stats improved the following year, as she averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. Her role changed, as she played 31 games and started in 25. Then, she started the 2005 season with the Mercury, but they traded her to the Detroit Shock later on.
Pierson spent some years with them, and she was with the Tulsa Shock when the team relocated, then she was traded to the New York Liberty. Then, she had a few more stops before retiring.
After Pierson, the next player to wear it was Mandisa Stevenson. Stevenson played a few games with the Mercury in 2006, and she averaged 1.5 points and a rebound. Before that, she spent time with the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Seattle Storm before that.
The last player to wear No. 54 was Barbara Farris, and she joined the team in 2008. She played in 34 games that year, and she averaged 3.8 rebounds as well as 3.5 points.
These three players are a part of Mercury history, and eventually, someone else will join them.
Please follow us on X to read more about all of the players who have suited up for the Mercury when you click right here!