Phoenix Mercury On SI

How A Mercury Pick Made History, Wore Unique Number

The Phoenix Mercury have had three players wear No. 54, and this number first appeared in 2003.

Davion Moore

Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A WNBA official Wilson Evo NXT basketball approaches the rim and net at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A WNBA official Wilson Evo NXT basketball approaches the rim and net at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the start of the WNBA, and they have had several players in that time. They have had players who stuck around for years, while others were with the team for at least a season.

In that time, players have worn different numbers, and in some cases, players have shared numbers. For example, Toni Foster played for the Mercury in their early years, and she wore No. 0. Fast forward to the present, and Satou Sabally wears the number for her new team.

In a previous article, Susanna Bonfiglio was mentioned, as she is the only player who has worn No. 53 for the Mercury. There are a few instances where players have been the only one to wear a certain number, and it happened as recent as this year.

Megan McConnel
May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell (16) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Megan McConnell is the only player in Mercury history to wear No. 16. She signed with team, and she made her season debut against the Minnesota Lynx. She suffered an injury in that game and she was later waived.

The next number that will be discussed is No. 54, and so far, there have been three players who have worn it.

Plenette Pierso
July 20, 2010; Uncasville, CT, USA; New York Liberty forward Plenette Pierson (33) and head coach Anne Donovan react from the bench as they take on the Connecticut Sun in overtime at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Liberty defeated the Sun in overtime 82-74. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mercury draft pick wears unique number

This number's first appearance was in 2003, and Plenette Pierson was the first player to wear it. Pierson was drafted by the Mercury that year, and she was the fourth pick of the draft.

In her rookie season, she played 33 games, and she started in five. She averaged six points and 2.4 rebounds. Her stats improved the following year, as she averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. Her role changed, as she played 31 games and started in 25. Then, she started the 2005 season with the Mercury, but they traded her to the Detroit Shock later on.

Pierson spent some years with them, and she was with the Tulsa Shock when the team relocated, then she was traded to the New York Liberty. Then, she had a few more stops before retiring.

Plenette Pierso
Texas Tech women's basketball associate coach Plenette Pierson gives instructions during the first practice of the season Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Pierson, the next player to wear it was Mandisa Stevenson. Stevenson played a few games with the Mercury in 2006, and she averaged 1.5 points and a rebound. Before that, she spent time with the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Seattle Storm before that.

The last player to wear No. 54 was Barbara Farris, and she joined the team in 2008. She played in 34 games that year, and she averaged 3.8 rebounds as well as 3.5 points.

These three players are a part of Mercury history, and eventually, someone else will join them.

Please follow us on X to read more about all of the players who have suited up for the Mercury when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.