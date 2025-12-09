Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Dupree Proved Herself In College

Candice Dupree had some good years with the Phoenix Mercury, and in her college days, she helped Temple succeed.

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) guards Minnesota Lynx guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) guards Minnesota Lynx guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90.

The Phoenix Mercury acquired Candice Dupree before the start of the 2010 season. By that time, the talented forward had established herself, and she was one of the WNBA's most consistent and most durable players.

Mercury acquire Dupree in big deal

Dupree started her career with the Chicago Sky, as they drafted her with the sixth pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. Cappie Pondexter was selected a few picks ahead of her, as the Mercury had the second pick of that year's draft.

Candice Dupre
May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) and Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34) greet each other before the first half at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80.

During her time with the Sky, Dupree had the best season of her career. She averaged 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.

When she came to Phoenix, she continued to play at a high level, and she helped them win a championship. Dupree has always had the ability to impact the game in different ways, and those skills were on display during her college years.

Dupree attended Temple, and in her years with the Owls, she averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists. Her last season was her best, and she averaged 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

Candice Dupre
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) and teammate guard Diana Taurasi (3) while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center.

The Mercury forward had several impressive performances, and her best ones were against Richmond and Duquesne.

In 2005, Dupree had 31 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Temple beat Richmond by 20 in that game, and Dupree was one of three players who scored 10 or more points. Cynthia Jordan and Kamesha Hairston had 16 points each.

Temple had a good year, as the team finished 28-4. Dupree was named A-10 Player of the Year. The following year, the Mercury forward had 31 in her team's win over Duquesne. She also had three rebounds and an assist. She did not have a double-double that time, but she still put on a show.

Dupree was a great player at Temple, and her success carried over to the WNBA. Parting with Pondexter may not have been easy, but the moved worked out for Phoenix. They found a talented forward in Dupree, and now, both players are Mercury legends.

Candice Dupre
May 28, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) drives the ball against Atlanta Dream forward Erika de Souza (14) during the first quarter at US Airways Center.

The seven-time All-Star made an impact right away, and in her first season with the Mercury, she averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She continued to contribute, and a few years later, she won a championship. Dupree had a great career, and her college years were a glimpse of what was to come.

