Mercury's Gillom Battles Eastern Conference Team
Jennifer Gillom has a special place in Phoenix Mercury history. She was one of their first players, as she and Michele Timms came to Phoenix through allocation. Then, the Mercury started to build the rest of their roster through the elite draft and the 1997 WNBA Draft. They drafted Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman in the first draft, then they brought in players like Toni Foster and Tia Jackson.
Gillom was Phoenix's first star, and she had some strong seasons with them. Her best season was in 1998, and she averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. She played with the Mercury for six seasons before she spent a year with the Los Angeles Sparks.
In her final year with the Mercury, Gillom averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Mercury star's game during that season happened in a matchup against the Washington Mystics.
Gillom had 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in that game. She was the only player who scored in double digits in that game, as the next-highest scorers had eight points. Kayte Christensen had eight points, three rebounds and three blocks. Jaynetta Saunders had eight points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.
Washington won that game, as the Mystics picked up a 68-54 win over Phoenix. Regardless, it was still a great performance from Gillom.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 11-21. It was the second year in a row that they missed the playoffs. Phoenix reached the postseason in three of the franchise's first four seasons, and after the 2000 season, things took a turn.
Phoenix struggled all season, and there were multiple losing streaks that year. They lost their first game of the season, and while they quickly recovered, they could not keep that going the entire season. The Mercury went on a four-game winning streak after that first loss, and after going back and forth with wins and losses, they lost six in a row.
Gillom gets going, tries to lead team to victory
It was a difficult period for the Mercury, but the play of Gillom was one of the positives of that time. She remained the team's star, and games like her performance against the Mystics were something noteworthy. Gillom is a Mercury legend, and in that game, she tried to lead her team to victory.
