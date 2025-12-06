How The Mercury Moved Closer To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury were getting closer to the playoffs, as they brought in a special player in 2006. They drafted Cappie Pondexter, and she would become one of their top players.
Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season, and she made the All-Rookie Team. She got off to a great start in her career, and a year later, she helped the franchise win its first championship.
Before the 2006 season, the Mercury had two preseason games. They faced the Detroit Shock and the Connecticut Sun in those games, and they finished 1-1.
Phoenix was on the road for the game against Detroit, and it was a close game. The Mercury beat the Shock 85-84. Diana Taurasi did not play in that game due to a leg injury. However, Pondexter was in action, and she hit a game-winning shot that sealed the win.
After that, the Mercury were home, and the Sun beat them 96-85. Pondexter had another nice performance, as she had 18 points. two rebounds, two steals and an assist. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Crystal Smith had 13 points, Mandisa Stevenson had 11 and Belinda Snell had 10.
Smith also had two assists, two steals and a rebound. Stevenson had three rebounds and a steal. Snell had four assists and two rebounds.
Mercury improve, nearly make the playoffs
The Mercury went on to have a solid season, as they finished with a record of 18-16. They did not make the playoffs, but they were getting closer to their goal. They hired Paul Westhead before the start of that year, and his "Paul Ball" style helped the team succeed.
Phoenix started the season with a loss, as the Sacramento Monarchs beat them 105-78. They lost the next three games before getting revenge against Sacramento. Then, in the final game of the season, they ended on a good note. They beat the Monarchs once again, as they beat them 81-71.
Taurasi was the team's leading scorer in that final game, as she had 29 points. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Pondexter had 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, and Penny Taylor had an all-around game. She had 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal.
The Mercury were on the right track, and the following year, they achieved something great.
