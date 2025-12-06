Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Moved Closer To The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury drafted a star in 2006, and after a strong preseason, she helped the team succeed.

Davion Moore

Jan 5, 2012; Stanford, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead from the bench against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2012; Stanford, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead from the bench against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were getting closer to the playoffs, as they brought in a special player in 2006. They drafted Cappie Pondexter, and she would become one of their top players.

Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season, and she made the All-Rookie Team. She got off to a great start in her career, and a year later, she helped the franchise win its first championship.

Cappie Pondexte
Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Cappie Pondexter (23) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Before the 2006 season, the Mercury had two preseason games. They faced the Detroit Shock and the Connecticut Sun in those games, and they finished 1-1.

Phoenix was on the road for the game against Detroit, and it was a close game. The Mercury beat the Shock 85-84. Diana Taurasi did not play in that game due to a leg injury. However, Pondexter was in action, and she hit a game-winning shot that sealed the win.

After that, the Mercury were home, and the Sun beat them 96-85. Pondexter had another nice performance, as she had 18 points. two rebounds, two steals and an assist. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Crystal Smith had 13 points, Mandisa Stevenson had 11 and Belinda Snell had 10.

Phoenix Mercur
Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detailed view of basketball shoes worn by Phoenix Mercury center Murjanatu Musa (20) during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Smith also had two assists, two steals and a rebound. Stevenson had three rebounds and a steal. Snell had four assists and two rebounds.

Mercury improve, nearly make the playoffs

The Mercury went on to have a solid season, as they finished with a record of 18-16. They did not make the playoffs, but they were getting closer to their goal. They hired Paul Westhead before the start of that year, and his "Paul Ball" style helped the team succeed.

Paul Westhea
Nov 20, 2013; Hartford, CT, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Phoenix started the season with a loss, as the Sacramento Monarchs beat them 105-78. They lost the next three games before getting revenge against Sacramento. Then, in the final game of the season, they ended on a good note. They beat the Monarchs once again, as they beat them 81-71.

Taurasi was the team's leading scorer in that final game, as she had 29 points. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Pondexter had 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, and Penny Taylor had an all-around game. She had 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal.

The Mercury were on the right track, and the following year, they achieved something great.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's preseason games and how they played each year when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.