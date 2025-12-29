How The Mercury Fared In Overtime Games
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2016 season with a record of 16-18. They were fourth in the Western Conference, and they reached the playoffs for the fourth time in a row.
The Mercury faced the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the postseason, and they beat their first two opponents. Phoenix picked up an 89-78 win over Indiana, and Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer. She had 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block.
Phoenix had four other players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner both had 18, and Candice Dupree and Penny Taylor both had 12. Then, Taurasi had another big game after that, and the Mercury beat the Liberty. Then, the Mercury were swept by the Lynx.
Before that playoff run, the Mercury had some difficult games. They started their season with a 95-76 loss to the Lynx. They lost to the Fever in the next game, as Indiana picked up a 97-93 win. Phoenix lost the first four games, and eventually, the team picked up a win over the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury had their share of battles, and some of those games went into overtime. Phoenix had an overtime game against the Dallas Wings, and Dallas came out victorious.
Phoenix was 4-7 going into that game, and the Mercury were trying to turn things around. However, things did not go in their favor.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had some nice performances. Bonner was the leading scorer, and she had a big game off the bench. She had 38 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Taylor was the second-leading scorer, and she had 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Dupree had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Griner had 11 points and nine rebounds. The Wings beat the Mercury 117-111 in a game that went into triple overtime. Phoenix had a number of players who fouled out in that game, and Taurasi was one of them.
Mercury get an overtime win
The Mercury's next overtime game happened shortly after, and they picked up a win. They beat the Liberty 104-97, and Dupree led the way. She had 26 points in a game where every starter scored in double figures. Taurasi had 24 points, Griner and Taylor both had 16 and Bonner had 14. Phoenix played well, and Dupree and company outscored the Liberty 15-8 in overtime.
Phoenix finished with a record of 1-1 in overtime games, and the win over New York was the team's sixth win. The Mercury continued to fight, and in the end, they went on a decent playoff run.
