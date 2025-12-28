Mercury's Joens Has Massive Game In College
Ashley Joens was a second-round pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, and she was drafted by the Dallas Wings. While she did play for the Wings, she also spent time with the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. Before that, she was a star at Iowa State. She had some big seasons, and in her final year, she won Big 12 Player of the Year.
Joens averaged 21.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals. In her five years with Iowa State, she averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal.
The Iowa State star had some big performances in her college years, and her best was against Wright State. Joens had 41 points in that outing, and she also had 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Iowa State had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as Kristin Scott had 12 points and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 11. Scott also had four rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Espenmiller-McGraw had three assists and two rebounds.
Joens goes off against Wright State
Iowa State was victorious in that game, as Joens and her team beat Wright State 79-71. Joens came to play, and she showed how dangerous of a scorer she is when she gets hot.
During her college years, Joens had several impressive games, and her next-best performances were against South Dakota State and UT Arlington. Iowa State lost to South Dakota State, but Joens and her team defeated UT Arlington.
In the game against the Jackrabbits, Joens had 12 rebounds, an assist and a block on top of her 36 points. The Cyclones had two other players who scored in double figures, as Lexi Donarski had 13 points, three rebounds and two steals. Scott had 11 points, six rebounds and a steal.
In the game against the Mavericks, Joens also had 15 rebounds. Then Emily Ryan had 20 points, six assists and a steal, while Donarski had 14 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Joens was a scoring machine in her time with Iowa State, and that led to her making the WNBA. Her journey was unique, but when she joined the Mercury, she averaged 4.5 points and 1.1 rebounds.
The Iowa State great will be remembered by her school, and with her spending time with the Mercury, she is a part of their history as well.
