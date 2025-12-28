Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Joens Has Massive Game In College

Ashley Joens was a great player in college, and back in 2019, she had her best game.

Davion Moore

Iowa State's guard Ashley Joens (24) shoots the ball against Oklahoma in the Big 12 basketball tournament semifinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Iowa State's guard Ashley Joens (24) shoots the ball against Oklahoma in the Big 12 basketball tournament semifinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashley Joens was a second-round pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, and she was drafted by the Dallas Wings. While she did play for the Wings, she also spent time with the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. Before that, she was a star at Iowa State. She had some big seasons, and in her final year, she won Big 12 Player of the Year.

Joens averaged 21.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals. In her five years with Iowa State, she averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal.

Ashley Joen
Oklahoma's forward Madi Williams (25) guards Iowa State's guard Ashley Joens (24) during the Big 12 basketball tournament semifinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State star had some big performances in her college years, and her best was against Wright State. Joens had 41 points in that outing, and she also had 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Iowa State had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as Kristin Scott had 12 points and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 11. Scott also had four rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Espenmiller-McGraw had three assists and two rebounds.

Joens goes off against Wright State

Iowa State was victorious in that game, as Joens and her team beat Wright State 79-71. Joens came to play, and she showed how dangerous of a scorer she is when she gets hot.

During her college years, Joens had several impressive games, and her next-best performances were against South Dakota State and UT Arlington. Iowa State lost to South Dakota State, but Joens and her team defeated UT Arlington.

Ashley Joen
Mar 12, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Ashley Joens (24) drives to the basket during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the game against the Jackrabbits, Joens had 12 rebounds, an assist and a block on top of her 36 points. The Cyclones had two other players who scored in double figures, as Lexi Donarski had 13 points, three rebounds and two steals. Scott had 11 points, six rebounds and a steal.

In the game against the Mavericks, Joens also had 15 rebounds. Then Emily Ryan had 20 points, six assists and a steal, while Donarski had 14 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Joens was a scoring machine in her time with Iowa State, and that led to her making the WNBA. Her journey was unique, but when she joined the Mercury, she averaged 4.5 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Ashley Joen
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) controls the ball as Dallas Wings guard Ashley Joens (1) defends during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Iowa State great will be remembered by her school, and with her spending time with the Mercury, she is a part of their history as well.

Please follow us on X to read more about Ashley Joens' college years when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.