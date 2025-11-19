Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Ferdinand-Harris Helped Them Reach The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury have had many veterans, and Marie Ferdinand-Harris spent a year with them at the end of her career.

Aug 10, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Marie Ferdinand-Harris (24) during the game against the Indiana Fever at the Staples Center. The Fever defeated the Sparks 82-76. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury have had several players over the years, and in some cases, they added established veterans. One of the first players who comes to mind is Tangela Smith, as she started her career in 1998 and was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs.

Smith stayed with Sacramento for most of her career, but she was traded to the Charlotte Sting in 2005, and after spending time with them, she ended up in Phoenix. The Sting folded in 2006, which led to Smith being in a dispersal draft. She was selected by the Minnesota Lynx, but the Mercury acquired her in a deal.

Smith was not the only veteran the Mercury acquired over the years, and one of the other ones was Marie Ferdinand-Harris.

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Monica Wright (22) drives the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Marie Ferdinand-Harris (9) during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Ferdinand-Harris started her career with the Utah Starzz. The Starzz drafted her with the eighth pick in the 2001 WNBA Draft. She was in the same draft class as Lauren Jackson, Tamika Catchings, Penny Taylor and others. She had a nice rookie season with Utah, and she averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

The following year, Ferdinand-Harris had her best season. She averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Then, she spent time with the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks before coming to Phoenix.

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Corey Gaines (second from right) talks with guard Diana Taurasi (left), forward Nakia Sanford (43), and guard Marie Ferdinand-Harris (9) during a time out while playing against the Los Angeles Sparks at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Ferdinand-Harris joined the Mercury in 2011, and in her season with the team, she averaged 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She appeared in 34 games, and she started in two of them. Her best game with the Mercury was during a matchup with the Indiana Fever.

Ferdinand-Harris has big game off the bench

Phoenix defeated Indiana 93-89, and Ferdinand-Harris had 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. She had a big game off the bench, and she helped the Mercury secure the win. She was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 32 points and Candice Dupree had 21.

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) handles the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Marie Ferdinand-Harris (9) during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury made the playoffs that year, and Ferdinand-Harris' best game in that run was a 12-point game against the Lynx. Minnesota picked up a big win, but its reserve was the team's second-leading scorer.

Ferdinand-Harris was a skilled player, and while her time with the Mercury was brief, she made an impact.

