How Phoenix Found A Future Most Improved Player

The Phoenix Mercury have found some quality players in the second round, and some of them received special honors.

Mercury's Leilani Mitchell (5) defends Liberty's Brittany Boyd (15) as she shoots during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002
Mercury's Leilani Mitchell (5) defends Liberty's Brittany Boyd (15) as she shoots during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

The Phoenix Mercury have found some great players over the years, and some of them were selected in the second round of their respective drafts.

Adrian Williams-Strong is a player who comes to mind, and after the Mercury drafted her, she became an All-Star. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2000, and in 2003, she became the fourth Mercury player to receive that honor. Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms were All-Stars in 1999, and Brandy Reed was named one in 2000.

Since drafting Williams-Strong, the Mercury have found some other talented players in the second round. All of them had different journeys, but in some cases, Phoenix's second-round picks played a significant role in their success.

Oct 26, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach Lindsey Harding (right) works with forward Caleb Swanigan (left) prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

When it comes to the 2007 WNBA Draft, the Mercury selected Tyresa Smith. That draft was significant, as the Mercury had the first pick of the draft. They selected Lindsey Harding, but she was moved shortly after. Phoenix sent her to the Minnesota Lynx, and the franchise received a veteran in return.

After that, the Mercury drafted Smith in the second round, and they waived her a month later. She signed a deal with the Detroit Shock, and she played a game with them.

The following year, the Mercury found a hidden gem. They selected Leilani Mitchell in the second round, and while she was traded to the New York Liberty, she came to Phoenix years later.

Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell drives the ball past Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury bring in future Most Improved Player

Mitchell had the best season of her career in 2019, as she averaged 12.8 points, four rebounds and three assists. She played 32 games, and she started in 27 of them. She won Most Improved Player, which made her the first player and only player to win the award twice. She was playing for the Mercury, and she helped the Mercury make the playoffs.

The Mercury did not have a second-round pick in 2009, but they did in 2010. They had two late picks that year, and when it came to the second round, they drafted Tyra Grant. Grant was one of Penn State's stars, and while she was drafted by the Mercury, she did not play in the WNBA.

March 5, 2011; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Brittany Spears (22) passes the ball in the second half against the Baylor Lady Bears at the Coors Events Center. The Lady Bears defeated the Buffaloes, 81-59. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Phoenix was in a similar situation the following year, as they drafted late in 2011 draft. The franchise selected Brittany Spears, and she played for Colorado. She did not play in the WNBA, but she played internationally.

The Mercury found some talented players, and in Mitchell's case, she won an award for her efforts.

