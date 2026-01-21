Mercury Survive Battles With Eastern Conference Team
The Phoenix Mercury defeated teams like the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics in the 2020 season, and they managed to make the playoffs as a result.
Phoenix played well during the season, and it beat teams from both conferences. The Mercury also had some competitive series that ended in ties, and one of those matchups was against the Indiana Fever.
Indiana started the series with a win, as the Fever beat the Mercury 106-100. Bria Hartley was Phoenix's leading scorer in that game, as she had 26 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Brittney Griner had 23 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
Alanna Smith had 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Then, Skylar Diggins had 12 points, four assists and a rebound.
The Mercury responded with a big win over the Fever, as they beat them 105-81. Diggins was the leading scorer, and she had 28 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Diana Taurasi finished the game with 27 points, three assists and two rebounds. Phoenix had two other players who scored in double figures, as Brianna Turner had 16 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 10 points.
Turner had a double-double, as she also had 12 rebounds. Then, she had six blocks and four assists.
Indiana lost, but it was a balanced effort. The Fever had five players who scored in double figures, and Kelsey Mitchell was the leader. She had 16 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Then, Candice Dupree and Tiffany Mitchell had 14 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 and Julie Allemand had 10. Dupree was a familiar face, as she played with the Mercury from 2010 to 2016.
Mercury vs Fever ends in a tie
Overall, the Fever finished the season with a record of 6-16. They missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and they missed it three more times after that. It was a difficult stretch for Indiana, but in 2024, the team finally made the playoffs.
For Phoenix, that was the franchise's eighth-consecutive season that ended with a playoff appearance. They finished the season with a record of 13-9, and they faced the Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx. They beat the Mystics, but they lost to the Lynx. Despite the loss, it was a good season for the Mercury, and the following season would be even better.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's matchups from the 2020 season when you click right here!