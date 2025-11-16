Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Got Going Early This Year

The Phoenix Mercury had a great season, and it all started with wins over Western Conference rivals.

May 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles against the Seattle Storm during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles against the Seattle Storm during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams this year, and their hard work during the regular season paid off. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they had a great playoff run. They beat two contenders, and they faced another in the WNBA Finals.

Phoenix lost to the Las Vegas Aces, but it was still a good season for the team. The Mercury started the season off on a good note, as they beat a tough Western Conference rival in their first game.

Jun 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury hosted the Seattle Storm in the first game, and Phoenix won 81-59. It was an impressive game, and Satou Sabally, one of the team's newest stars, led the way with 27 points. She also had six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Alyssa Thomas also had a nice debut, as she had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Phoenix's home opener took place on a Saturday, and they had a break as their next game was on a Wednesday. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks in that game, and they beat them 89-86.

In that game, Sabally had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Thomas had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Then, Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After that, the Mercury were back in action a few days later. They faced the Seattle Storm once again, and this time, the Storm came out on top. They beat the Mercury 77-70 in a game where Thomas was the leading scorer with 16 points. She also had 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block. Akoa Makani had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.

Mercury start season with two wins

Things were just getting started for the Mercury. They picked up good wins over the Storm and the Sparks in what were two completely different games. The Storm are a contender, and the Mercury beat them in a blowout. Los Angeles is trying to build something, and this young team put up a fight against Phoenix.

May 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) and Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) chase the loose ball during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Phoenix was headed in the right direction, and as time went on the Mercury continued to shine.

