Why The Mercury Fell To One Of Their Biggest Rivals
The Phoenix Mercury won some of their series in the 2024 season, and in some cases, they lost to teams like the Connecticut Sun, the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury faced some tough teams that season, and one of them was an old rival. The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2024 season with a record of 30-10, and they went on a deep playoff run and reached the WNBA Finals. The Lynx were on the verge of winning their fifth title, but the New York Liberty put an end to those hopes.
Minnesota was also one of the teams that beat Phoenix in a season series. They beat the Mercury 3-1, and the first game was a blowout. The Lynx beat the Mercury 95-71 in a game where Kahleah Copper had 21 points. She also had a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix had two other players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 14 points and Sophie Cunningham had 13. One of the things that stood out about this game was the bench scoring. Minnesota's bench outscored Phoenix's 50-10.
The Lynx's bench was too much for the Mercury in that game, and they took an early lead in the series.
In the second game between these teams, the Mercury tied the series. They beat the Lynx 81-80 in that game, and Copper had 34 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Taurasi had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Brittney Griner was the final player who scored in double figures in that game. She had 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block.
Minnesota won the next game, as the Lynx picked up a 73-60 win over Phoenix. That was a quieter game for the Mercury, and Natasha Cloud had 14 points, five assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Rebecca Allen had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Then, Griner had 10 points, seven rebounds and a block.
Lynx take the series
These two teams met one last time, and the Lynx won 89-76. Cunningham and Taurasi both had 16 points, Copper had 13, Cloud had 12 and Griner had 10.
Phoenix's performance in this series was similar to this year's. The Lynx beat the Mercury 3-1 this year as well, but come playoff time, Phoenix got the best of Minnesota.
It is always a battle when these teams meet, and next season's matchups will be no exception.
