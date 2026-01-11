How A Former Mercury Guard Tallied A Triple-Double
Temeka Johnson joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, and she played a role in their second championship. Johnson averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds that year, and she played 34 games. She started in all of them, and during that time, her best performance was an 18-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Johnson played for the Sparks before coming to Phoenix, and she spent three seasons with them after they acquired her in a deal with the Washington Mystics.
Phoenix's new addition played well in her first season, and she kept that momentum going in the playoffs. She averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds. She started in all of those games, and her best playoff game occurred during the series against the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury guard had 14 points, five assists and two rebounds in that game, and she was one of five players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi was the leader, and she had 20 points. She also had seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal. Penny Taylor had 14 points, and she had two rebounds and an assist. Then, Cappie Pondexter and Tangela Smith both had 12.
Johnson had some solid years with the Mercury, and her second season was just as strong as her first. She averaged 9.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds. After that, she spent one more season with the Mercury, but she was traded to the Tulsa Shock. Phoenix received Andrea Riley in return.
Johnson has historic performance
The championship-winning guard had the best season of her career with the Shock, as she averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She also made history during that time, as she joined some WNBA greats. Johnson tallied a triple-double, and at that time, she joined Sheryl Swoopes, Margot Dydek, Lisa Leslie and Deanna Nolan. Since then, more players have tallied triple-doubles, and of course, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is one of them.
In her special game, Johnson had 13 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. She was stellar, and while the Storm put up a fight, the New York Liberty picked up an 84-80 win in overtime.
Johnson was a talented player, and she showed that with the Mercury. She had some great performances, and now, she has a special place in both Mercury and WNBA history.
