Mercury's Johnson And More Represent LSU
The Phoenix Mercury have been in the WNBA since its inaugural season, and because of that, they have had several players. The Mercury's players come from a variety of places, and some of their stars are prime examples.
Diana Taurasi spent her college years at UConn, and on the other hand, Penny Taylor played in Australia. Some of the Mercury's best players came from prestigious programs, and for this article, Phoenix's ties to Louisiana State University (LSU) will be examined.
LSU's history with the WNBA dates back to the inaugural season, as Pietra Gay played for the Houston Comets. She played five games with them, and that would be her only time in the WNBA.
After that, more LSU players entered the league, and in 2001, Marie Ferdinand-Harris was drafted by the Utah Starzz.
Ferdinand-Harris played two seasons with the Starzz, and in her first season, she averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She had the best season of her career in 2002, as she averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals.
The LSU guard signed a deal with the San Antonio Silver Stars, and she spent some years with them before playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, her final stop was Phoenix, and she signed a deal in 2011.
Ferdinand-Harris had a solid season with Phoenix, and she averaged 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
A few years after Ferdinand-Harris was drafted, another player with Mercury ties came into the league. Temeka Johnson was the sixth pick of the 2005 WNBA Draft, and she was picked by the Washington Mystics. She spent a season with them, and she averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Johnson was traded to the Sparks, and she had some nice seasons with them. Then, the Mercury acquired her in a trade before the 2009 season.
Johnson and Mercury take home a title
That was a special year for Phoenix, as the Mercury won their second championship. They beat the Indiana Fever, and Johnson played a role in their success. She averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Johnson played two more seasons with Phoenix, and after that, they traded her to the Tulsa Shock.
Overall, there have been 23 LSU players in the WNBA, and players like Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Angel Reese are a part of that. The program's players have played for several teams, and the Mercury are no exception.
