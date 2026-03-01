Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Handled Games Against East Teams

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2019, and when it came to that year's matchups against Eastern Conference teams, the Mercury did well.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) loses the ball to New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) during the third quarter at Footprint Center on Aug. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) loses the ball to New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) during the third quarter at Footprint Center on Aug. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2019 Phoenix Mercury were fifth in the Western Conference, and they finished the season with a record of 15-19. They reached the playoffs despite teams like the Minnesota Lynx, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces being ahead of them.

Phoenix Mercur
A fan holds a sign for Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena Jul 23, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix fought its way through the season, and it had battles against Eastern Conference teams. For starters, the Mercury swept the Atlanta Dream, and it all started with a close win. They beat the Dream 65-63, and Brittney Griner had a huge game.

Griner and the Mercury keep winning

The Mercury center finished the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Leilani Mitchell helped the team win, as she had 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, DeWanna Bonner had an impressive double-double.

Bonner had 14 rebounds in that game, and she had 11 points in the process. The Mercury picked up two more wins, and they had a victory over an Eastern Conference team.

DeWanna Bonne
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it came to the series against the Chicago Sky, the Mercury did not win a game. Chicago controlled the series, and in the first game, the Sky picked up an 82-75 win. Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 28 points. Diamond DeShields was the leader for her team, and she had 25 points

Phoenix lost the next two games, and that resulted in a sweep. Chicago gave the team trouble later on, as the Sky blew out the Mercury in their playoff meeting. The Mercury were swept by another Eastern Conference team, as the Connecticut Sun pulled off some impressive victories.

The series between these two teams started off with the Sun beating the Mercury 79-64. Bonner was Phoenix's leader with 20 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 20 points for Connecticut. Then, the future Mercury star helped her team pick up two more wins.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (right) and guard DeWanna Bonner react prior to the game against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, the Mercury were 4-2 in their series against Eastern Conference teams. The Sky and the Sun gave them trouble, but they were victorious in their games against the Dream, the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics. Some of those teams won one game in the series, but Phoenix did enough to secure the other two.

Phoenix had a decent year, and the wins over East teams put them in a good position.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2019 matchups against Eastern Conference teams when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.