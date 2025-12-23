How Phoenix's Impressive Wins Helped Them Make The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury were trying to recover from the 2023 season, and they did just that the following year. The Mercury finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31, and in 2024, Phoenix was once again a playoff team.
The Mercury made some moves before the 2024 season, and the biggest was bringing in Kahleah Copper. Copper was a star with the Chicago Sky, and she played a role in their championship win in 2021. She came to Phoenix, and she was their leading scorer with a career-high 21.1 points.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 19-21. Nate Tibbetts, the team's new head coach, got off to a good start, and this year, he took his team even further. The Mercury started the 2024 season with a loss, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 89-80.
Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer, as she had 23 points. She also had three rebounds in that outing. Copper had 19 points, four assists and four rebounds. Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen both had 14 points.
Copper's big game gives Phoenix first win of the season
The Mercury bounded back in the next game, as they beat the Atlanta Dream 88-85. Copper had a massive game, as she had a career-high 38 points. She also had six rebounds and an assist. Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Phoenix had one more player who scored in double figures, as Sophie Cunningham had 10 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. This was the start of a winning streak, as the Mercury won the next two games.
After beating the Dream at home, the Mercury were on the road against the Aces. They beat the Aces 98-88. Copper had another big game, as she had 37 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Sug Sutton had 12 points and Natasha Cloud had 11.
Phoenix picked up another win, as Copper and Taurasi led the team to victory. They both had 20 points, while Cloud had 14 and Cunningham had 13. The Mercury lost the next game, as the Dallas Wings beat them 107-92. The loss was the start of a four-game losing streak that the Mercury snapped with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mercury did not have a lengthy winning streak that year, but their wins over the Dream, the Aces and the Mystics were one of two three-game winning streaks they had. The other happened later in the season, and they beat the Wings, the Sparks and the Wings once again. Phoenix was fighting for a playoff spot, and in the end, Tibbetts' team got it.
