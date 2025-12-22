Mercury's Taurasi And More Shine In The Big East
The Big East Player of the Year was given to Debbie Beckford in 1983, and since then, many players have won it after her. Rebecca Lobo won it twice during her time with UConn, and a few years later, she made her WNBA debut.
Sue Bird won the award in 2002, and right after that, her teammate won in 2003 and 2004. Diana Taurasi won the award those years, and in what was her first season playing without Bird and Swin Cash, she helped UConn win another title.
Taurasi averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 2003, and she had another impressive season in 2004. She averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals that year, and UConn beat Tennessee for the second time.
Taurasi wins championship, enters WNBA
After winning a title in 2004, Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury. Then, she went on to become one of the WNBA's top players.
Another Mercury great won Big East Player of the Year in 2006, as Cappie Pondexter received the honor. She had her best college season, and she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
The Mercury drafted her later that year, and she had a strong rookie season. She was a member of the 2006 All-Rookie Team, and in her second season, she helped Phoenix win a championship. Pondexter played a significant role in the team's win, and she was the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Pondexter played for the Mercury for two more seasons after the championship win, and she helped them win their second. Phoenix defeated the Indiana Fever that year, and the series went five games.
Then, Phoenix traded Pondexter, and she ended up with the New York Liberty. She also played for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Fever before calling it a career.
Angel McCoughtry and Maya Moore won the award after Pondexter, and Tina Charles won it after them.
Charles played for UConn, and in 2010, she averaged 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. She started her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun, and years later, she spent some time with the Mercury. She signed with them in 2022, and after playing 16 games with Phoenix, she received a buyout. Then, she finished the season with the Seattle Storm.
Moore won the award once again in 2011, but Skylar Diggins won it the next two seasons. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, but she spent three seasons with the Mercury.
Some of the league's best players have won Big East Player of the Year, and at some point, a few of them played for Phoenix.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and others when you click right here!