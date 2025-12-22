Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Taurasi And More Shine In The Big East

The Phoenix Mercury have had some stars over the years, and some of them won a major award in college.

Davion Moore

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court while playing against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court while playing against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Big East Player of the Year was given to Debbie Beckford in 1983, and since then, many players have won it after her. Rebecca Lobo won it twice during her time with UConn, and a few years later, she made her WNBA debut.

Sue Bird won the award in 2002, and right after that, her teammate won in 2003 and 2004. Diana Taurasi won the award those years, and in what was her first season playing without Bird and Swin Cash, she helped UConn win another title.

Diana Tauras
Sue Bird jumps into the arms of Diana Taurasi while Tamika Williams embraces the pair as UConn captures the 2002 national championship, the first of three consecutive titles the Huskies captured. / JACK GRUBER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 2003, and she had another impressive season in 2004. She averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals that year, and UConn beat Tennessee for the second time.

Taurasi wins championship, enters WNBA

After winning a title in 2004, Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury. Then, she went on to become one of the WNBA's top players.

Cappie Pondexte
May 22, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Liberty guard Cappie Pondexter (23) passes the ball to a teammate during the first quarter of a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Another Mercury great won Big East Player of the Year in 2006, as Cappie Pondexter received the honor. She had her best college season, and she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Mercury drafted her later that year, and she had a strong rookie season. She was a member of the 2006 All-Rookie Team, and in her second season, she helped Phoenix win a championship. Pondexter played a significant role in the team's win, and she was the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Pondexter played for the Mercury for two more seasons after the championship win, and she helped them win their second. Phoenix defeated the Indiana Fever that year, and the series went five games.

Then, Phoenix traded Pondexter, and she ended up with the New York Liberty. She also played for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Fever before calling it a career.

Angel McCoughtry and Maya Moore won the award after Pondexter, and Tina Charles won it after them.

Charles played for UConn, and in 2010, she averaged 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. She started her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun, and years later, she spent some time with the Mercury. She signed with them in 2022, and after playing 16 games with Phoenix, she received a buyout. Then, she finished the season with the Seattle Storm.

Skylar Diggin
Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) drives past Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims (1left during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Moore won the award once again in 2011, but Skylar Diggins won it the next two seasons. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, but she spent three seasons with the Mercury.

Some of the league's best players have won Big East Player of the Year, and at some point, a few of them played for Phoenix.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and others when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.