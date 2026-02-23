How Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi Made History With Her Shooting
Diana Taurasi was one of the WNBA's top players, and she scored in a variety of ways. She gave opposing teams headaches, and by the end of her career, she scored 10,646 points.
Taurasi did a lot of things in her career, and in 2018, she became the first player in league history to hit 1,000 3-pointers.
UConn's stars make history
Phoenix's guard made 1,447 3-pointers in her career, and her record still stands. Sue Bird was second in 3-pointers made, and she made 1,001. Taurasi and her UConn teammate remain the only players to reach the 1,000 mark, but stars are trying to climb the list.
There are some active players in the top 10, and there are a few more retired players sprinkled in. Katie Smith made 906 in her career, and she is third behind Taurasi and Bird. Smith played in the WNBA from 1999 to 2013, and she became an assistant coach for the New York Liberty after that. Today, she is an assistant coach at Ohio State.
Becky Hammon is fourth on the list, and she made 829 3-pointers. She had a successful WNBA career, and now, she is the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.
Tina Thompson is fifth in this category, and she made 748. Katie Douglas was behind her, and she made 727.
All of these players are retired, but the first active player who appears on this list is Kayla McBride. She plays for the Minnesota Lynx, and she has knocked down 722 3-pointers. Kelsey Mitchell is behind her, and she plays for the Indiana Fever.
Jewell Loyd is ninth on the list, and Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner holds the 10th spot. Loyd has 667 3-pointers and Bonner had 663.
There are various Mercury ties when it comes to this list, as Kristi Toliver is 11th. She is the Mercury's associate head coach, and before that, she had a successful WNBA career. Sami Whitcomb is 20th, and she came to Phoenix last year. She has 511 3-pointers.
Allie Quigley and Leilani Mitchell are right behind Whitcomb, and both of them suited up for Phoenix. Quigley was drafted by the Seattle Storm, but she made her WNBA debut with the Mercury. Mitchell was drafted by the Mercury, but she started her career with the New York Liberty. However, she came back to Phoenix a few years later.
Taurasi made history during her career, and she has a comfortable lead in this area.
