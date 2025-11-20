Phoenix Mercury On SI

How A Mercury Legend Had A Big Defensive Game

Michele Timms was one of the Phoenix Mercury's first players, and she was also one of their top defenders.

Davion Moore

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles against the Chicago Sky during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles against the Chicago Sky during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great defenders in their time, and one of them was there from the beginning. The Mercury were involved in the WNBA's first season, and they built their roster through allocation, the elite draft and the 1997 WNBA Draft.

One of the players they received through allocation was Michele Timms, and she played a big role in the team's early success.

Oct 13, 2024; Uncasville, Conn, USA; Class of 2024 inductee Michele Timms speaks during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Symphony Hall Springfield. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

In her first season with the team, Timms averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. The future All-Star's defense stood out, and outside of Teresa Weatherspoon, no one else averaged more steals that season.

Weatherspoon averaged three steals, and Timms was in second with her average. As far as total, Weatherspoon had 85, and Phoenix's guard had 71.

Timms stops a conference rival

Timms gave teams trouble on the defensive end, and when it comes to steals, the best game of her career happened that year. The Mercury had a game against the Utah Starzz, and they beat them 77-55. It was early in the season, and Phoenix picked up a third win.

Mercury legend Michele Timms comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jennifer Gillom was the team's leading scorer, as she had 21 points. The Mercury star also had six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Phoenix had two other players who scored in double digits, as Bridget Pettis had 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Then, Toni Foster had 10 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.

Timms did not score much in his game, as she had six points. However, her defense and her facilitating stood out the most, as she had nine assists and a career-high eight steals. She also had two rebounds in the process.

The Mercury guard locked down her opponents, and it helped the team get the blowout win. They were trying to find themselves and prove they were one of the league's best teams, and Timms' defense helped them prove that.

Oct 13, 2024; Uncasville, Conn, USA; Class of 2024 inductee Michele Timms speaks during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Symphony Hall Springfield. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Phoenix reached the playoffs that year, and Timms had another great showing on the defensive end. She had four steals in a game where the Liberty beat the Mercury 59-41. That was another game where Timms was quiet offensively, but she was incredible on the defensive side of things.

Timms is a Mercury legend, and in her time with the team, she showed that she was an elite defender.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.