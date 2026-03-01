How Phoenix's New Faces Made An Impact
The 2024 Phoenix Mercury were a significant team, as they helped the franchise return to the playoffs. The Mercury struggled in 2023, and they finished the season with a record of 9-31.
Phoenix missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and the franchise decided to do some retooling. They brought in a new coach, as they hired Nate Tibbetts.
Tibbetts spent time in the NBA, as he was an assistant coach for teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers. He led the Mercury to success, as they finished the season with a record of 19-21.
Mercury make a big trade
On top of the coaching change, the Mercury brought in some new faces. The biggest name was Kahleah Copper, and they acquired her in a deal with the Chicago Sky. They gave up Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and a draft pick.
Copper went on to have her best season, and she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She scored a total of 782 points during the season, and she was the team's top scorer. She also had her career high that year, as she scored 38 points against the Atlanta Dream.
Natasha Cloud was also a new addition, and she played for the Washington Mystics before coming to Phoenix. She had a strong season, and she averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Cloud scored a total of 438 points. She was fourth in that category for the Mercury, and her best game was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 31 points, and Phoenix had its 11th win of the season.
Natasha Mack was another new face, and she played with the Sky and the Minnesota Lynx before joining the Mercury. While she is known for her defense, she scored 153 points that season. She had a 10-point game against the Indiana Fever, and she was one of four players who scored 10 or more points. The Mercury lost that game, but Mack helped them put up a fight.
Rebecca Allen joined the Mercury that year, and she scored 133 points. She scored 17 points against the New York Liberty, and the Mercury beat them 99-93. Allen played well, and she helped her team get the victory.
Phoenix had these players and more that year, and Copper and the new faces helped the team do something special.
