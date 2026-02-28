Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Rookies Were Key During The 2025 Season

The Phoenix Mercury found some new players in 2025, and they helped the team secure wins throughout the season.

Davion Moore

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the Chicago Sky at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the Chicago Sky at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury did not have draft picks in 2025, but that did not deter them. They found some talented rookies, and they all had special journeys. Most of those rookies were solid college players, and one of them is an international player who has made waves over the years.

All of the Mercury's rookies contributed throughout the season, and some of them spent time in the starting lineup. Regardless of their role, those players did well, and they made a name for themselves with strong performances.

Phoenix's rookies contributed on the offensive end, and while players like Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper were the team's top scorers, the rookies held their own.

Monique Akoa Makan
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) reacts with guard Kahleah Copper (2) against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Akoa Makani was the top rookie, and she scored 315 points. She had an impressive game against the New York Liberty, as she had a career-high 21 points. She also had six assists and a rebound. The rookie was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she helped them get the win. Then, the Mercury had others who scored at least 10 points, as Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, Sami Whitcomb had 16 points, Sabally had 15 and Kitija Laksa had 13.

Kathryn Westbel
Jul 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) warms up before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Kathryn Westbeld was the next rookie on the list, and she had 221 points. Her career-high performance happened in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she had 15 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Phoenix's rookies come to play

The Mercury won that game, and the rookie was one of five players who scored 10 or more points. Sabally was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. Then, players like Laksa and Whitcomb chipped in.

Kitija Laks
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kitija Laksa (9) passes the ball during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Laksa was close to 200 points, as she had 196 during the season. She had a nice game against the Chicago Sky, as she had 18 points, an assist and a steal. She came off the bench in that game, and the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures. All of them were starters, and Laksa gave her team an extra boost.

The Mercury had another rookie, and she came off the bench in all of her games. Lexi Held did well during the season, and she scored 170 points. She had an injury at one point, but she bounced back and returned to action after the All-Star festivities. She had her career high against the Golden State Valkyries, as her 24 points helped the team get the win. It was a memorable performance, and there will be more to come.

Phoenix's new faces are talented, and they will make an impact this year.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury 2025 rookies and their scoring when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.