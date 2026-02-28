Why Phoenix's Rookies Were Key During The 2025 Season
The Phoenix Mercury did not have draft picks in 2025, but that did not deter them. They found some talented rookies, and they all had special journeys. Most of those rookies were solid college players, and one of them is an international player who has made waves over the years.
All of the Mercury's rookies contributed throughout the season, and some of them spent time in the starting lineup. Regardless of their role, those players did well, and they made a name for themselves with strong performances.
Phoenix's rookies contributed on the offensive end, and while players like Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper were the team's top scorers, the rookies held their own.
Akoa Makani was the top rookie, and she scored 315 points. She had an impressive game against the New York Liberty, as she had a career-high 21 points. She also had six assists and a rebound. The rookie was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she helped them get the win. Then, the Mercury had others who scored at least 10 points, as Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, Sami Whitcomb had 16 points, Sabally had 15 and Kitija Laksa had 13.
Kathryn Westbeld was the next rookie on the list, and she had 221 points. Her career-high performance happened in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she had 15 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Phoenix's rookies come to play
The Mercury won that game, and the rookie was one of five players who scored 10 or more points. Sabally was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. Then, players like Laksa and Whitcomb chipped in.
Laksa was close to 200 points, as she had 196 during the season. She had a nice game against the Chicago Sky, as she had 18 points, an assist and a steal. She came off the bench in that game, and the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures. All of them were starters, and Laksa gave her team an extra boost.
The Mercury had another rookie, and she came off the bench in all of her games. Lexi Held did well during the season, and she scored 170 points. She had an injury at one point, but she bounced back and returned to action after the All-Star festivities. She had her career high against the Golden State Valkyries, as her 24 points helped the team get the win. It was a memorable performance, and there will be more to come.
Phoenix's new faces are talented, and they will make an impact this year.
