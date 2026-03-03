How Phoenix's New Star Joined Taurasi and Taylor
The Phoenix Mercury were on the right track, as they added some strong talent in hopes of returning to the playoffs. They selected Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi in two different drafts, and before the start of the 2006 season, they added a high-scoring guard from Rutgers.
Phoenix drafted Cappie Pondexter, and in her four years at Rutgers, she averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals.
The Mercury were building something special, and their new addition wasted little time when it came to making a name for herself. She had a great season scoring-wise, and she helped out in another area.
During that season, the Mercury had a total of 619 assists. Their new guard was second in that category, and she had 98 assists. The only player who topped her in that category was Taurasi, and she had 139.
Taurasi facilitates, Mercury get close win over major rival
Taurasi's best game as a facilitator was against the Houston Comets, and she had nine. That was a huge game for the guard, as she had a career-high 47 points. The Mercury and the Comets had a classic game, and Taurasi helped her team win in triple overtime. That game was memorable, and the star guard did everything she could to get the win.
When it comes to Pondexter and her best performance, she had six assists against the Connecticut Sun. She had 15 points in that game, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures. Taurasi had a big night, as she had 35 points. Then, Kamila Vodichkova and Jennifer Lacy both had 13 points.
Pondexter was off to a great start, and outside of her and Taurasi, the Mercury had some other great facilitators.
Kelly Miller was third in assists, and she had 94 during the season. She had seven assists against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury won that game, and they had their fifth win of the season.
Kristen Rasmussen and Jennifer Derevjanik rounded out the top five, and they had 72 and 68 assists, respectively. Rasmussen had six assists against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and Derevjanik had five assists against the Silver Stars. That was a different game from the one Rasmussen had her high.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 18-16, and while they did not make the playoffs, they were getting closer to their goal.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2006 Phoenix Mercury and how they played when you click right here!