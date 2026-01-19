How Phoenix Performed In Its 2021 Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury had an impressive 2021 season, and after finishing the season with a record of 19-13, they made the WNBA Finals.
They started their playoff journey with a win over the New York Liberty. They beat them 83-82, and they went on to face the Seattle Storm in the second round. The Mercury beat them, and after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in the next round, Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals.
Mercury make the Finals, fall to the Sky
For the Mercury, that was the fifth time they reached the Finals. They faced the Chicago Sky, and the Sky made history. They won their first championship, and they were led by Kahleah Copper. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), as her scoring put her team over the top.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had a good year. They picked up some nice wins, and because of that, they won some of their season series.
One example that comes to mind is the series against the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury swept the Dream, and that series began with a 92-81 win. Then, Phoenix beat Atlanta 84-69 in the second game and 76-75 in the third.
The Mercury swept another Eastern Conference team, as they beat the Sky 3-0. That series started with an 84-83 win, and the Mercury picked up an overtime win in the second game. Then, the last game was a blowout.
Phoenix did lose some of its series, as the Connecticut Sun swept them. The Mercury also lost to the Dallas Wings, as the Wings beat them 2-1. Outside of the Wings, they lost to a few more Western Conference rivals, such as the Aces, the Minnesota Lynx and the Storm.
Overall, the Mercury were 6-5 in their season series. There were no ties that year, and in most of Phoenix's series, the Mercury won convincingly. Four of their wins were sweeps, and the other were 2-1.
The Mercury were led by Brittney Griner that year, as she averaged 20.5 points. Phoenix had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as Skylar Diggins averaged 17.7 points and Diana Taurasi averaged 15.2.
Griner and her teammates were on a mission, and while they did not win a championship, the Mercury had another Finals appearance under their belt.
