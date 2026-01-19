Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix Performed In Its 2021 Season Series

The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 2021, and before the playoffs began, they won some of their season series.

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) shoots over Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had an impressive 2021 season, and after finishing the season with a record of 19-13, they made the WNBA Finals.

They started their playoff journey with a win over the New York Liberty. They beat them 83-82, and they went on to face the Seattle Storm in the second round. The Mercury beat them, and after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in the next round, Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals.

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker, center, is hugged by Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) after the second half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Mercury make the Finals, fall to the Sky

For the Mercury, that was the fifth time they reached the Finals. They faced the Chicago Sky, and the Sky made history. They won their first championship, and they were led by Kahleah Copper. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), as her scoring put her team over the top.

Despite the loss, the Mercury had a good year. They picked up some nice wins, and because of that, they won some of their season series.

Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates her 10,000th career point during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One example that comes to mind is the series against the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury swept the Dream, and that series began with a 92-81 win. Then, Phoenix beat Atlanta 84-69 in the second game and 76-75 in the third.

The Mercury swept another Eastern Conference team, as they beat the Sky 3-0. That series started with an 84-83 win, and the Mercury picked up an overtime win in the second game. Then, the last game was a blowout.

Phoenix did lose some of its series, as the Connecticut Sun swept them. The Mercury also lost to the Dallas Wings, as the Wings beat them 2-1. Outside of the Wings, they lost to a few more Western Conference rivals, such as the Aces, the Minnesota Lynx and the Storm.

Overall, the Mercury were 6-5 in their season series. There were no ties that year, and in most of Phoenix's series, the Mercury won convincingly. Four of their wins were sweeps, and the other were 2-1.

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) and Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) box out Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury were led by Brittney Griner that year, as she averaged 20.5 points. Phoenix had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as Skylar Diggins averaged 17.7 points and Diana Taurasi averaged 15.2.

Griner and her teammates were on a mission, and while they did not win a championship, the Mercury had another Finals appearance under their belt.

