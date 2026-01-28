How Mercury's Pondexter And More Helped The Team Win
The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2007, and it was a long time coming. The Mercury made the playoffs in their first season, and they made it two more times after that. One of those runs led to them making the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Houston Comets.
The Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they returned in 2000. That was a good year for Phoenix, but the team's playoff run was cut short, as the Los Angeles Sparks swept them. That would be the last time the Mercury made the playoffs until their 2007 season changed things.
Mercury defeat defending champions
Phoenix finished the 2007 season with a record of 23-11, and when it came to the playoffs, the Mercury went all the way. They beat the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Silver Stars before reaching the Finals. Then, after a competitive series against the Detroit Shock, the Mercury won their first championship. That was a historic season, and soon, Phoenix would add to its legacy.
Paul Westhead was the team's head coach, and he joined the team in 2006. His "Paul Ball" style of play was exciting, and players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter flourished in it.
These two stars had great runs during the playoffs, and when it came to scoring, Pondexter was the leader. She averaged 23.9 points, and in the end, she became the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Phoenix had four other players who averaged at least 10 points, and Taurasi was second. She averaged 19.9 points, Penny Taylor averaged 19.3 points and Kelly Miller and Tangela Smith both averaged 11.7.
Taylor was the leader in rebounds, and she averaged 7.9. Smith was right behind her, as she averaged 7.8. The Mercury had six other players who averaged at least one.
On top of her scoring, Pondexter was a solid facilitator during this run. She averaged 5.8 assists, and four other players averaged at least one assists.
The Mercury did well defensively, and Taylor was the leader in steals. She averaged 1.8, and Taurasi and Miller were second and third. Then, Smith led the team in blocks with 1.8 per game, and Taylor averaged 1.1.
Phoenix had an excellent run, and it was just the beginning for this legendary franchise.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's historic 2007 season when you click right here!