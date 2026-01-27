Why DeShields And Others Helped Phoenix During The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2022, but it was not easy. They played without Brittney Griner, and there were other obstacles, including injuries. Phoenix made the WNBA Finals the previous year, but those setbacks impacted their season, and they led to an early playoff exit.
Phoenix faced the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs, and the Aces pulled off a sweep. Las Vegas faced the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun after that, and it led to the franchise's first championship.
Mercury's losing streak impacts their season
The Mercury playoff run was not pretty, and the same can be said about the regular season. They finished the regular season with a record of 15-21, and it all started with a loss to the Aces. The Aces beat them 106-88, and despite winning the next two games, Phoenix went on a losing streak.
That streak started with another loss to the Aces, as Las Vegas beat Phoenix 86-74. Phoenix lost to the Dallas Wings in the next game, as the Wings picked up a 94-84 victory. Then, the streak continued with losses to the Aces, the Los Angeles Sparks, the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky and the Sun.
While that was a difficult time, the Mercury had a few players who stood out. They played well during Phoenix's playoff run, and they tried to avoid the sweep. Phoenix needed scoring, and the team's leading scorer during those playoff games was Diamond DeShields.
DeShields averaged 19.5 points, and the Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures. Kaela Davis averged 16.0 points, and that period was the perfect opportunity to showcase her talents.
When it came to rebounding, Brianna Turner was the leader. She averaged 11.5 rebounds, and the Mercury had eight more players who averaged at least a rebound.
Shey Peddy played well, and she led the team in assists. She averaged five, and the Mercury had seven players who averaged at least one. Peddy also led the team in steals, and she averaged two. DeShields was second, and she averaged one.
All of these players contributed, and while it was an admirable effort, the Mercury could not get a win. Things would not get easier in 2023, as the Mercury had one of their worst seasons. So, their playoff streak ended, but in 2024, they were right back in the postseason.
The 2022 season was a challenge, but players like DeShields and Peddy helped ease the pain.
